版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 07:25 BJT

Inside Walmart

Gibu Thomas, senior vice-president for mobile and digital Walmart Global eCommerce, answers a question at a Walmart media presentation in Rogers, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Gibu Thomas, senior vice-president for mobile and digital Walmart Global eCommerce, answers a question at a Wamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Gibu Thomas, senior vice-president for mobile and digital Walmart Global eCommerce, answers a question at a Walmart media presentation in Rogers, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 24
A child touches some Made-in-USA plastic flamingo lawn ornaments at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A child touches some Made-in-USA plastic flamingo lawn ornaments at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Armore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A child touches some Made-in-USA plastic flamingo lawn ornaments at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 24
A book by Walmart founder Sam Walton is on sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A book by Walmart founder Sam Walton is on sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 20more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A book by Walmart founder Sam Walton is on sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 24
Souvenir shareholder t-shirts are for sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Souvenir shareholder t-shirts are for sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Souvenir shareholder t-shirts are for sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 24
A customer looks over the selection of clothes at a Sam's Club during a media tour in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A customer looks over the selection of clothes at a Sam's Club during a media tour in Bentonville, Arkansas Jumore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A customer looks over the selection of clothes at a Sam's Club during a media tour in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 24
A sign advertising towels made in the United States is seen at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A sign advertising towels made in the United States is seen at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A sign advertising towels made in the United States is seen at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 24
A little girl reaches for the apples as her mother shops nearby at a Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A little girl reaches for the apples as her mother shops nearby at a Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkanmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A little girl reaches for the apples as her mother shops nearby at a Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 24
The interior of a Walmart To Go convenience store which is open on a trial basis is seen in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The interior of a Walmart To Go convenience store which is open on a trial basis is seen in Bentonville, Arkanmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
The interior of a Walmart To Go convenience store which is open on a trial basis is seen in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 24
Cindy O'Connor, home and apparel vice president for Sam's Club, wears a pearl necklace valued at $17,000 that Sam's sells for $11,000, during a media tour of a Sam's Club in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Cindy O'Connor, home and apparel vice president for Sam's Club, wears a pearl necklace valued at $17,000 that more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Cindy O'Connor, home and apparel vice president for Sam's Club, wears a pearl necklace valued at $17,000 that Sam's sells for $11,000, during a media tour of a Sam's Club in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 24
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 24
A Walmart employee displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Walmart employee displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayettevilmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A Walmart employee displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 24
Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S., speaks during a Walmart U.S. associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S., speaks during a Walmart U.S. associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas Junmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S., speaks during a Walmart U.S. associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 24
A Walmart employee shouts during the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Walmart employee shouts during the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A Walmart employee shouts during the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 24
Earl Chaney, an actor representing Walmart in television commercials, holds a Walmart bread onstage beside Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Earl Chaney, an actor representing Walmart in television commercials, holds a Walmart bread onstage beside Dunmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Earl Chaney, an actor representing Walmart in television commercials, holds a Walmart bread onstage beside Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 24
An Arkansas Walmart employee holds up a t-shirt at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An Arkansas Walmart employee holds up a t-shirt at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas Jumore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
An Arkansas Walmart employee holds up a t-shirt at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 24
A capella group 'Pentatonix' lead singer Scott Hoying performs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A capella group 'Pentatonix' lead singer Scott Hoying performs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayettevilmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A capella group 'Pentatonix' lead singer Scott Hoying performs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 24
Jack Smith, Walmart private fleet truck driver, stands up to be honored at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jack Smith, Walmart private fleet truck driver, stands up to be honored at the Walmart associates meeting in Fmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Jack Smith, Walmart private fleet truck driver, stands up to be honored at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 24
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
18 / 24
Mike Moore, president of Walmart Central, holds up a torn open package of men's briefs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014 to illustrate how packages opened by customers and returned to the shelves cost the company money. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mike Moore, president of Walmart Central, holds up a torn open package of men's briefs at the Walmart associatmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Mike Moore, president of Walmart Central, holds up a torn open package of men's briefs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014 to illustrate how packages opened by customers and returned to the shelves cost the company money. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 24
A woman displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A woman displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
20 / 24
Walmart employees pledge at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Walmart employees pledge at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Walmart employees pledge at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
21 / 24
Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., holds up a frozen dinner box at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., holds up a frozen dinner box at more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., holds up a frozen dinner box at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 24
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 24
A Walmart employee hits a beach ball at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Walmart employee hits a beach ball at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014.more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A Walmart employee hits a beach ball at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Bring Back Our Girls

Bring Back Our Girls

下一个

Bring Back Our Girls

Bring Back Our Girls

Global protests over the abduction of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

2014年 6月 6日
Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

2014年 6月 6日
Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.

2014年 6月 5日
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

2014年 6月 4日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐