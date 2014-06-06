Chrome for the Crown?
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at more
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning womore
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at more
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workmore
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock aremore
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts amore
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York Jumore
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmonmore
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shmore
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts amore
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 201more
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Parkmore
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathemore
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Pmore
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park inmore
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workoutmore
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Bmore
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park inmore
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmonmore
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmomore
下一个
Bringing D-Day to life
World War Two enthusiasts recreate scenes from D-Day on the beaches of Normandy.
The G7 Summit
The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.
World Pork Expo 2014
Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.
Return to Normandy
Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.