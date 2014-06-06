版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 7日 星期六 01:22 BJT

Chrome for the Crown?

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning womore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock aremore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts amore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 20
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York Jumore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmonmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 20
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 20
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts amore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 20
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 201more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Parkmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathemore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Pmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park inmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workoutmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Bmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park inmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmonmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmomore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

下一个

Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

World War Two enthusiasts recreate scenes from D-Day on the beaches of Normandy.

2014年 6月 7日
The G7 Summit

The G7 Summit

The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.

2014年 6月 6日
World Pork Expo 2014

World Pork Expo 2014

Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.

2014年 6月 6日
Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

2014年 6月 6日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐