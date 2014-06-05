Ascent to Everest
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above more
An airstrip is seen through the cockpit of a Dornier aircraft as it approaches to land at Tenzing Hillary Airpmore
An aircraft is reflected in a mirror at a hotel as it takes off from Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a repumore
A novice monk walks past the Kyamgon Tashi Chocling Monastery at Lukla, in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014.more
Lights illuminate a street in the evening in Namche, approximately 11286 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu Dimore
American climber Alex Goldfarb, who had to cancel his planned climb of Mount Lhotse, reads a book in Solukhumbmore
A yak walks past a clothing store in Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District Amore
Khunjung Sherpa, 90, who earned 0.09 USD a day when he worked as a porter, sits outside his house in Namche, Smore
Porter and climber Tenzing Bhotay Sherpa, 31, looks through the window of a lodge after arriving from Everest more
A porter crosses a bridge while on his way back from Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukmore
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, walks along the tracks while on his way to Everest base camp in Solukhumbu District Amore
Mount Ama Dablam, which stands approximately 22310 feet above sea level, is seen behind Khumjung Village in Somore
Temba Sherpa, 45, who has reached the summit of Everest seven times, climbs to clean the mani (prayer) stone imore
A statue of Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest and the foundermore
Dr. Sagar Panthin sits inside the Kunde Hospital, founded in 1966 by Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climmore
Nima Doma Sherpa, 25, whose husband Lakpa Sherpa, 26, died in the avalanche on April 18 2014, holds her daughtmore
Nang Tashi Sherpa, 64, a witch doctor, sits inside his house in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. more
Water is boiled using solar power in Khumjung, in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, is seen through the window of a monastery in Tengboche, Solukhumbu Dimore
A porter rests inside a porterhouse in Tengboche, approximately 12467 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu Distmore
Shoes are left out to dry after being washed, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Trekkers have their oxygen level checked at the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal post in Pheriche, approximamore
A Nepalese army personnel sits inside a check post as he waits to check permits for trekkers passing by, in Somore
A yak herder leads yaks near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3,more
A trekker walks in front of Mount Thamserku while on his way back from Everest base camp near Pheriche in Solumore
Prayer flags flutter over the Lobuche River on the way to Everest base camp near Pheriche, approximately 14107more
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhummore
Everest base camp is seen approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERSmore
Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2more
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa, 24, who has reached the summit of Everest nine times, sits inside his tent at Everest Bmore
A trekker stands in front of Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, at Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District Mmore
Light from a sunrise illuminates Mount Pumori, which is approximately 23294 high, as trekkers look at the mounmore
下一个
The world of robots
A look at the new generation of supercool robots.
French Open highlights
Our top images from the French Open.
China's e-waste village
On the outskirts of Beijing lies Dongxiaokou village, a major centre for recycling old electronic goods, or e-waste.
D-Day memory lane
91-year-old WWII veteran Jack W. Schlegel revisits Normandy and the road which bears his name.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.