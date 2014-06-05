版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 01:50 BJT

Ascent to Everest

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 32
An airstrip is seen through the cockpit of a Dornier aircraft as it approaches to land at Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a reputation as the world's most dangerous airport in Lukla, approximately 9186 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An airstrip is seen through the cockpit of a Dornier aircraft as it approaches to land at Tenzing Hillary Airpmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
An airstrip is seen through the cockpit of a Dornier aircraft as it approaches to land at Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a reputation as the world's most dangerous airport in Lukla, approximately 9186 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 32
An aircraft is reflected in a mirror at a hotel as it takes off from Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a reputation as the world's most dangerous airport in Lukla, approximately 9186 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An aircraft is reflected in a mirror at a hotel as it takes off from Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a repumore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
An aircraft is reflected in a mirror at a hotel as it takes off from Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a reputation as the world's most dangerous airport in Lukla, approximately 9186 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 32
A novice monk walks past the Kyamgon Tashi Chocling Monastery at Lukla, in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A novice monk walks past the Kyamgon Tashi Chocling Monastery at Lukla, in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014.more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A novice monk walks past the Kyamgon Tashi Chocling Monastery at Lukla, in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 32
Lights illuminate a street in the evening in Namche, approximately 11286 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Lights illuminate a street in the evening in Namche, approximately 11286 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu Dimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Lights illuminate a street in the evening in Namche, approximately 11286 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 32
American climber Alex Goldfarb, who had to cancel his planned climb of Mount Lhotse, reads a book in Solukhumbu District May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

American climber Alex Goldfarb, who had to cancel his planned climb of Mount Lhotse, reads a book in Solukhumbmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
American climber Alex Goldfarb, who had to cancel his planned climb of Mount Lhotse, reads a book in Solukhumbu District May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 32
A yak walks past a clothing store in Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A yak walks past a clothing store in Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District Amore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A yak walks past a clothing store in Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 32
Khunjung Sherpa, 90, who earned 0.09 USD a day when he worked as a porter, sits outside his house in Namche, Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Khunjung Sherpa, 90, who earned 0.09 USD a day when he worked as a porter, sits outside his house in Namche, Smore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Khunjung Sherpa, 90, who earned 0.09 USD a day when he worked as a porter, sits outside his house in Namche, Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 32
Porter and climber Tenzing Bhotay Sherpa, 31, looks through the window of a lodge after arriving from Everest base camp, in Phunki Tenga in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter and climber Tenzing Bhotay Sherpa, 31, looks through the window of a lodge after arriving from Everest more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Porter and climber Tenzing Bhotay Sherpa, 31, looks through the window of a lodge after arriving from Everest base camp, in Phunki Tenga in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 32
A porter crosses a bridge while on his way back from Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter crosses a bridge while on his way back from Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A porter crosses a bridge while on his way back from Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 32
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, walks along the tracks while on his way to Everest base camp in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, walks along the tracks while on his way to Everest base camp in Solukhumbu District Amore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, walks along the tracks while on his way to Everest base camp in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 32
Mount Ama Dablam, which stands approximately 22310 feet above sea level, is seen behind Khumjung Village in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Mount Ama Dablam, which stands approximately 22310 feet above sea level, is seen behind Khumjung Village in Somore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Mount Ama Dablam, which stands approximately 22310 feet above sea level, is seen behind Khumjung Village in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 32
Temba Sherpa, 45, who has reached the summit of Everest seven times, climbs to clean the mani (prayer) stone in Khumjung, approximately 12139 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Temba Sherpa, 45, who has reached the summit of Everest seven times, climbs to clean the mani (prayer) stone imore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Temba Sherpa, 45, who has reached the summit of Everest seven times, climbs to clean the mani (prayer) stone in Khumjung, approximately 12139 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 32
A statue of Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest and the founder of Khumjung High School, is seen in the school grounds in Khumjung, approximately 12139 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A statue of Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest and the foundermore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A statue of Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest and the founder of Khumjung High School, is seen in the school grounds in Khumjung, approximately 12139 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 32
Dr. Sagar Panthin sits inside the Kunde Hospital, founded in 1966 by Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest, in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Dr. Sagar Panthin sits inside the Kunde Hospital, founded in 1966 by Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Dr. Sagar Panthin sits inside the Kunde Hospital, founded in 1966 by Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest, in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 32
Nima Doma Sherpa, 25, whose husband Lakpa Sherpa, 26, died in the avalanche on April 18 2014, holds her daughter Pasang Choti Sherpa as she poses for a photograph with her father-in-law Tenzing Sherpa, 56, and mother-in-law Chamchi Phuti Sherpa, 55, inside their house in Khumjung in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nima Doma Sherpa, 25, whose husband Lakpa Sherpa, 26, died in the avalanche on April 18 2014, holds her daughtmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nima Doma Sherpa, 25, whose husband Lakpa Sherpa, 26, died in the avalanche on April 18 2014, holds her daughter Pasang Choti Sherpa as she poses for a photograph with her father-in-law Tenzing Sherpa, 56, and mother-in-law Chamchi Phuti Sherpa, 55, inside their house in Khumjung in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 32
Nang Tashi Sherpa, 64, a witch doctor, sits inside his house in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nang Tashi Sherpa, 64, a witch doctor, sits inside his house in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nang Tashi Sherpa, 64, a witch doctor, sits inside his house in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 32
Water is boiled using solar power in Khumjung, in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Water is boiled using solar power in Khumjung, in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Water is boiled using solar power in Khumjung, in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 32
Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, is seen through the window of a monastery in Tengboche, Solukhumbu District May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, is seen through the window of a monastery in Tengboche, Solukhumbu Dimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, is seen through the window of a monastery in Tengboche, Solukhumbu District May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 32
A porter rests inside a porterhouse in Tengboche, approximately 12467 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter rests inside a porterhouse in Tengboche, approximately 12467 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu Distmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A porter rests inside a porterhouse in Tengboche, approximately 12467 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 32
Shoes are left out to dry after being washed, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Shoes are left out to dry after being washed, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Shoes are left out to dry after being washed, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 32
Trekkers have their oxygen level checked at the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal post in Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Trekkers have their oxygen level checked at the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal post in Pheriche, approximamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Trekkers have their oxygen level checked at the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal post in Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 32
A Nepalese army personnel sits inside a check post as he waits to check permits for trekkers passing by, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepalese army personnel sits inside a check post as he waits to check permits for trekkers passing by, in Somore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A Nepalese army personnel sits inside a check post as he waits to check permits for trekkers passing by, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 32
A yak herder leads yaks near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A yak herder leads yaks near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3,more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A yak herder leads yaks near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
24 / 32
A trekker walks in front of Mount Thamserku while on his way back from Everest base camp near Pheriche in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A trekker walks in front of Mount Thamserku while on his way back from Everest base camp near Pheriche in Solumore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A trekker walks in front of Mount Thamserku while on his way back from Everest base camp near Pheriche in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
25 / 32
Prayer flags flutter over the Lobuche River on the way to Everest base camp near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Prayer flags flutter over the Lobuche River on the way to Everest base camp near Pheriche, approximately 14107more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Prayer flags flutter over the Lobuche River on the way to Everest base camp near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
26 / 32
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhummore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
27 / 32
Everest base camp is seen approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Everest base camp is seen approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Everest base camp is seen approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
28 / 32
Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
29 / 32
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa, 24, who has reached the summit of Everest nine times, sits inside his tent at Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Phurba Tenzing Sherpa, 24, who has reached the summit of Everest nine times, sits inside his tent at Everest Bmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa, 24, who has reached the summit of Everest nine times, sits inside his tent at Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
30 / 32
A trekker stands in front of Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, at Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A trekker stands in front of Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, at Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District Mmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A trekker stands in front of Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, at Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
31 / 32
Light from a sunrise illuminates Mount Pumori, which is approximately 23294 high, as trekkers look at the mountains from Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Light from a sunrise illuminates Mount Pumori, which is approximately 23294 high, as trekkers look at the mounmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Light from a sunrise illuminates Mount Pumori, which is approximately 23294 high, as trekkers look at the mountains from Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
The world of robots

The world of robots

下一个

The world of robots

The world of robots

A look at the new generation of supercool robots.

2014年 6月 5日
French Open highlights

French Open highlights

Our top images from the French Open.

2014年 6月 5日
China's e-waste village

China's e-waste village

On the outskirts of Beijing lies Dongxiaokou village, a major centre for recycling old electronic goods, or e-waste.

2014年 6月 4日
D-Day memory lane

D-Day memory lane

91-year-old WWII veteran Jack W. Schlegel revisits Normandy and the road which bears his name.

2014年 6月 4日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐