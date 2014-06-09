Goals around the world
Goalposts stand in a soccer field flooded by the waters of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2more
Goalposts stand in a public soccer pitch in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A soccer goalpost stands half buried in the ground after a major flood, at a stadium in Nemila, Bosnia and Hermore
Sheep graze in front of a soccer goalpost in Shuto Orizari, a shantytown near the capital Skopje, Macedonia, Jmore
Children play soccer on a playing field in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A makeshift soccer goalpost stands near Molweni, west of Durban, South Africa, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Warmore
A man plays soccer with migrant workers from Bangladesh and India at a street soccer court near a workers' dormore
A broken soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Wythenshawe Park near Manchester, northern England March 29, 201more
Two men kick a ball on a soccer field in front of a coking plant in the western city of Bottrop, Germany, Junemore
Men pose for a photograph in front of a goalpost in the Castro-Castro Prison in Lima, Peru, June 2, 2014. The more
A kite flies above a goalpost at a playing field in a slum on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014more
Grass grows in front of a goalpost in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A goalpost is painted on a wall at a house used as a creche in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jomore
Players for "The Tuesdays" pose in a soccer goalpost at a training ground in Balham, south London June 3, 2014more
A Swiss airline jet flies over a goalpost on a soccer pitch as it approaches to land at Zurich Airport in the more
A boy with a cricket bat gestures while playing near a soccer goalpost in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, May 30,more
A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer on the beach in Benghazi, Libya, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Ommore
A soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Luwan Sports Center in downtown Shanghai, China, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/more
A goalpost stands in Duillier near Geneva, Switzerland, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
In a photograph taken using long exposure, a goalpost is illuminated by a flashlight at the Harpur's Hill housmore
A woman walks her dog past a soccer goalpost beside the Arakawa River in Tokyo, Japan, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ymore
Dogs walk past a goalpost on a foggy morning in the town of Lipljan, Kosovo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Children play in front of a soccer goalpost on a sports court in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood of Buenos Airemore
A goalkeeper jumps to save a goal during soccer practice in Vipolze, Slovenia, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zimore
A cow stands in front of a soccer goalpost in a field in Monnickendam, Netherlands, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Michmore
Children practice their soccer skills in front a goalpost in Tunks Park in Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2014. REmore
Boys stand next to a soccer goalpost in Sayidka in southern Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 2, 2014. Reuters/Feisamore
A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danishmore
The city skyline is seen through a soccer goalpost in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A soccer goalpost stands in a sports field in Lincoln Park in Chicago May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
