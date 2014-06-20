World Cup hair
Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014. REUmore
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2more
Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platimore
Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitmore
Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellamore
Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14,more
Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita
(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico Jmore
Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Dmore
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014. REUTERSmore
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gmore
England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014. REmore
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTmore
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 1more
Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their matchmore
France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzmore
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
精选图集
