图片 | 2014年 6月 20日 星期五 09:25 BJT

World Cup hair

Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014.
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014.
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014.
Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014.
Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014.
France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014.
Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014.
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014.
Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014.
Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014.
Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014.
Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014.
(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014.
Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014.
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014.
Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014.
Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014.
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014.
England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014.
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014.
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014.
Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014.
Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014.
Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014.
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014.
Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014.
France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014.
Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014.
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014.

2014年 6月 20日 星期五
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014.
