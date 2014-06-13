版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 14日 星期六 02:35 BJT

E3 gaming expo

People walk past a statue of a game character at the Take Two booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People walk past a statue of a game character at the Take Two booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Emore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
People walk past a statue of a game character at the Take Two booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
1 / 36
An attendee tries out the Virtuix Oculus Rift and Omni Treadmill game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

An attendee tries out the Virtuix Oculus Rift and Omni Treadmill game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
An attendee tries out the Virtuix Oculus Rift and Omni Treadmill game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 36
Amiibo toy figures that will work in tandem with its games are displayed at the Nintendo booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Amiibo toy figures that will work in tandem with its games are displayed at the Nintendo booth at the 2014 Elemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Amiibo toy figures that will work in tandem with its games are displayed at the Nintendo booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 36
Danilo Napalan plays the new zombie survival game "Dying Light " in the Warner Bros. booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Danilo Napalan plays the new zombie survival game "Dying Light " in the Warner Bros. booth at the 2014 Electromore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Danilo Napalan plays the new zombie survival game "Dying Light " in the Warner Bros. booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 36
Attendees play the Nintendo Super Smash Bros game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees play the Nintendo Super Smash Bros game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Lmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Attendees play the Nintendo Super Smash Bros game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 36
People dressed as "Star Wars" characters Boba Fett (L) and a Stormtrooper pose at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People dressed as "Star Wars" characters Boba Fett (L) and a Stormtrooper pose at the 2014 Electronic Entertaimore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
People dressed as "Star Wars" characters Boba Fett (L) and a Stormtrooper pose at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
6 / 36
Attendees rush in as the doors open at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees rush in as the doors open at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, Jumore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Attendees rush in as the doors open at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 36
A man dressed as a character from the video game "Watch Dogs" poses at the Ubisoft booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man dressed as a character from the video game "Watch Dogs" poses at the Ubisoft booth during the 2014 Electmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man dressed as a character from the video game "Watch Dogs" poses at the Ubisoft booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
8 / 36
A man photographs a figurine of the character "Ryu" from the Capcom game "Street Fighter", at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man photographs a figurine of the character "Ryu" from the Capcom game "Street Fighter", at the 2014 Electromore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man photographs a figurine of the character "Ryu" from the Capcom game "Street Fighter", at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
9 / 36
Marlee Zabriskie, dressed as a character from the game "Portal", attends the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Marlee Zabriskie, dressed as a character from the game "Portal", attends the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Marlee Zabriskie, dressed as a character from the game "Portal", attends the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
10 / 36
A man plays a demo game on a Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man plays a demo game on a Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainmemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man plays a demo game on a Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
11 / 36
Lorena Batarse poses with "Call of Duty" characters during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Lorena Batarse poses with "Call of Duty" characters during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3more

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Lorena Batarse poses with "Call of Duty" characters during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
12 / 36
A woman uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, imore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A woman uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
13 / 36
A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angelemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
14 / 36
An attendee takes a selfie with "Knack", the titular character from a Sony Playstation 4 game, at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

An attendee takes a selfie with "Knack", the titular character from a Sony Playstation 4 game, at the 2014 Elemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
An attendee takes a selfie with "Knack", the titular character from a Sony Playstation 4 game, at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 36
Microsoft employee Sammy Ng wears an Xbox game controller as a fascinator as she watches a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Microsoft employee Sammy Ng wears an Xbox game controller as a fascinator as she watches a trailer of the new more

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Microsoft employee Sammy Ng wears an Xbox game controller as a fascinator as she watches a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 36
Players participate in a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Players participate in a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainmemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Players participate in a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
17 / 36
Gaming enthusiasts watch a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Gaming enthusiasts watch a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Gaming enthusiasts watch a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
18 / 36
Attendees play a classic video game, "Michael Jackson's Moonwalker", based on the 1988 film about Michael Jackson, "Moonwalker", at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees play a classic video game, "Michael Jackson's Moonwalker", based on the 1988 film about Michael Jackmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Attendees play a classic video game, "Michael Jackson's Moonwalker", based on the 1988 film about Michael Jackson, "Moonwalker", at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 36
A man uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in more

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
20 / 36
An attendee poses with men dressed as characters from the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare", in front of the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

An attendee poses with men dressed as characters from the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced more

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
An attendee poses with men dressed as characters from the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare", in front of the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 36
A woman dressed as Marie Antoinette from the video game "Assassin's Creed: Unity" promotes the game in the Ubisoft booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A woman dressed as Marie Antoinette from the video game "Assassin's Creed: Unity" promotes the game in the Ubimore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A woman dressed as Marie Antoinette from the video game "Assassin's Creed: Unity" promotes the game in the Ubisoft booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
22 / 36
A gamer wears headphones while playing a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A gamer wears headphones while playing a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Amore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A gamer wears headphones while playing a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
23 / 36
Brandon Winfrey, a developer with Insomniac Games, demonstrates the Sunset Overdrive game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Brandon Winfrey, a developer with Insomniac Games, demonstrates the Sunset Overdrive game at the 2014 Electronmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Brandon Winfrey, a developer with Insomniac Games, demonstrates the Sunset Overdrive game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
24 / 36
People walk past the Playstation and Xbox booths at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People walk past the Playstation and Xbox booths at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Lomore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
People walk past the Playstation and Xbox booths at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
25 / 36
A man dressed as Mr. Destructoid checks his mobile phone while gamers play a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man dressed as Mr. Destructoid checks his mobile phone while gamers play a game at the 2014 Electronic Entermore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man dressed as Mr. Destructoid checks his mobile phone while gamers play a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
26 / 36
Paul Breakhow tries out the Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Paul Breakhow tries out the Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainmenmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Paul Breakhow tries out the Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
27 / 36
People stand in line to enter the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People stand in line to enter the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 20more

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
People stand in line to enter the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
28 / 36
Attendees watch a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees watch a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activisiomore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Attendees watch a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
29 / 36
Attendees Priscilla Padilla (L-R), Sacha Tank and Stella Yeo get their picture taken in front of a mock battle tank, promoting the new multiplayer action game "World of Tanks", in the Ubisoft booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees Priscilla Padilla (L-R), Sacha Tank and Stella Yeo get their picture taken in front of a mock battlemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Attendees Priscilla Padilla (L-R), Sacha Tank and Stella Yeo get their picture taken in front of a mock battle tank, promoting the new multiplayer action game "World of Tanks", in the Ubisoft booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
30 / 36
A prop depicting a character from the video game "Titanfall" is on display before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A prop depicting a character from the video game "Titanfall" is on display before the opening day of the Electmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A prop depicting a character from the video game "Titanfall" is on display before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 36
PlayStation controllers are pictured before a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

PlayStation controllers are pictured before a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
PlayStation controllers are pictured before a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 36
A preview of the video game "Destiny" is shown during a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A preview of the video game "Destiny" is shown during a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing befmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A preview of the video game "Destiny" is shown during a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 36
Andrew House, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, presents "Project Morpheus" - A Virtual Reality System, during a media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew House, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, presents "Project Momore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Andrew House, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, presents "Project Morpheus" - A Virtual Reality System, during a media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 36
Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, speaks during a presentation of the game "Halo" at the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, speaks during a presentation of the game "Halo" at the Xbox E3 Media Briemore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, speaks during a presentation of the game "Halo" at the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
35 / 36
A presentation of "The Sims 4" is given at the Electronic Arts (EA) World Premiere: E3 2014 Preview press conference at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

A presentation of "The Sims 4" is given at the Electronic Arts (EA) World Premiere: E3 2014 Preview press confmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A presentation of "The Sims 4" is given at the Electronic Arts (EA) World Premiere: E3 2014 Preview press conference at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
36 / 36
重播
下一图片集
Toilet paper wedding dresses

Toilet paper wedding dresses

下一个

Toilet paper wedding dresses

Toilet paper wedding dresses

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply.

2014年 6月 13日
Living the Peruvian dream

Living the Peruvian dream

A number of residents in Gosen City, a slum that grew up near a garbage dump on the outskirts of Lima, have seen their lives improve as parts of Peru feel the...

2014年 6月 12日
An ultra-orthodox wedding

An ultra-orthodox wedding

Thousands celebrate the wedding of Esther Rokeach, granddaughter of the leader of the Hasidic movement Belz Hasidim.

2014年 6月 12日
Furry footie fans

Furry footie fans

Creatures big and small catch World Cup fever.

2014年 6月 11日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐