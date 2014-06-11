版本:
中国
2014年 6月 12日

An ultra-orthodox wedding

Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach takes part in the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. Thousands gathered to celebrate the wedding of Avraham Safrin and Rokeach, the granddaughter of the spiritual leader of the Belz Hasidim, which is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach takes part in the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. Thousands gathered to celebrate the wedding of Avraham Safrin and Rokeach, the granddaughter of the spiritual leader of the Belz Hasidim, which is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach waits for the start of the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach waits for the start of the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-orthodox Jewish man looks through binoculars during celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
An ultra-orthodox Jewish man looks through binoculars during celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach is escorted past groom Avraham Safrin (C) before the start of their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach is escorted past groom Avraham Safrin (C) before the start of their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-orthodox Jew climbs up a ladder to watch celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
An ultra-orthodox Jew climbs up a ladder to watch celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach waits for the start of the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach waits for the start of the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews sit together as they watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin during their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews sit together as they watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin during their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
