Living the Peruvian dream

Honorata Huaman poses with cakes and soy juice which she sells in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, April 10, 2014. Huaman makes a living selling cakes, and uses most of her profits to help poor children in the neighbourhood. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2014年 6月 12日
Honorata Huaman poses with cakes and soy juice which she sells in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, April 10, 2014. Huaman makes a living selling cakes, and uses most of her profits to help poor children in the neighbourhood. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Franz Moreno poses for a photograph as he carries lumber to build a third storey on his mother's house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, April 10, 2014. He lived for a while in Chile, but returned to Peru as the economy improved. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Franz Moreno poses for a photograph as he carries lumber to build a third storey on his mother's house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, April 10, 2014. He lived for a while in Chile, but returned to Peru as the economy improved. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Carpenter Antonio Abad poses in his workshop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 18, 2014. Abad arrived in Gosen City in 1995 when it was just a settlement, and helped his neighbours build their homes. He now has a factory that manufactures windows, doors and furniture. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Carpenter Antonio Abad poses in his workshop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 18, 2014. Abad arrived in Gosen City in 1995 when it was just a settlement, and helped his neighbours build their homes. He now has a factory that manufactures windows, doors and furniture. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Teodora Martinez poses in her grocery shop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 21, 2014. Martinez was one of the original founders of the market after emigrating from the highland city of Huancayo. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Teodora Martinez poses in her grocery shop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 21, 2014. Martinez was one of the original founders of the market after emigrating from the highland city of Huancayo. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Margarita Perez poses in her fish stand in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 21, 2014. Perez is a single mother who supports her two children by selling fresh fish. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Margarita Perez poses in her fish stand in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 21, 2014. Perez is a single mother who supports her two children by selling fresh fish. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Irma Huaman poses for a photo in her grocery store in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 18, 2014. Huaman arrived in Gosen City 12 years ago when it was just a settlement. She initially worked as a street vendor, until she acquired a loan to build her own store. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Irma Huaman poses for a photo in her grocery store in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 18, 2014. Huaman arrived in Gosen City 12 years ago when it was just a settlement. She initially worked as a street vendor, until she acquired a loan to build her own store. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Lucia Liaza, 50, poses at her market stall where she sells food and spices in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Liaza came from the violence-torn city of Ayacucho 20 years ago. She says that just recently has she been able to afford a few luxuries that she couldn't previously. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Lucia Liaza, 50, poses at her market stall where she sells food and spices in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Liaza came from the violence-torn city of Ayacucho 20 years ago. She says that just recently has she been able to afford a few luxuries that she couldn't previously. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Maria del Pilar Condorcule poses in her organic garden in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 19, 2014. Condorcule reclaimed the land for her garden from a garbage dump and is now planting vegetables with her neighbours. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Maria del Pilar Condorcule poses in her organic garden in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 19, 2014. Condorcule reclaimed the land for her garden from a garbage dump and is now planting vegetables with her neighbours. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Fabiola Tuesta, 54, poses in her beauty salon in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Tuesta said that not long ago nobody in Gosen had money to spend on luxuries like hair styling. Now she charges the equivalent of $1.79 for a cut and is the only hairdresser in the neighbourhood. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Fabiola Tuesta, 54, poses in her beauty salon in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Tuesta said that not long ago nobody in Gosen had money to spend on luxuries like hair styling. Now she charges the equivalent of $1.79 for a cut and is the only hairdresser in the neighbourhood. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dorila Gallardo poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Gallardo recently managed to build her home after more than 20 years of washing laundry during the day and selling sweets and cigarettes at night. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Dorila Gallardo poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Gallardo recently managed to build her home after more than 20 years of washing laundry during the day and selling sweets and cigarettes at night. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Victoria Ochante, 67, poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Until two years ago Ochante was a garbage picker, combing Lima's trash for items to sell to recyclers. Now with her savings and her daughter's help she retired and spends her time taking care of her grandchildren. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Victoria Ochante, 67, poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Until two years ago Ochante was a garbage picker, combing Lima's trash for items to sell to recyclers. Now with her savings and her daughter's help she retired and spends her time taking care of her grandchildren. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Graciela Guzman and her daughter Maria pose in front of their home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Guzman was one of the founders of Gosen City more than 12 years ago, and managed to build her own home in 2009. Her daughter Maria studies graphic design in Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Graciela Guzman and her daughter Maria pose in front of their home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Guzman was one of the founders of Gosen City more than 12 years ago, and managed to build her own home in 2009. Her daughter Maria studies graphic design in Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Roberto Taboada poses in front of his new house, next to the old one, in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 20, 2014. Taboada has lived for years in Gosen but recently saved enough from working odd jobs as a handyman to build a solid home. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Roberto Taboada poses in front of his new house, next to the old one, in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 20, 2014. Taboada has lived for years in Gosen but recently saved enough from working odd jobs as a handyman to build a solid home. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Sandra Neyra poses for a photo outside her house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 19, 2014. Neyra and her husband, who works in construction, recently managed to save enough to paint their own home. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Sandra Neyra poses for a photo outside her house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 19, 2014. Neyra and her husband, who works in construction, recently managed to save enough to paint their own home. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A view of the marketplace and homes of Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A view of the marketplace and homes of Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
