Living the Peruvian dream
Honorata Huaman poses with cakes and soy juice which she sells in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Trmore
Franz Moreno poses for a photograph as he carries lumber to build a third storey on his mother's house in Gosemore
Carpenter Antonio Abad poses in his workshop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipalitymore
Teodora Martinez poses in her grocery shop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality omore
Margarita Perez poses in her fish stand in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on tmore
Irma Huaman poses for a photo in her grocery store in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municimore
Lucia Liaza, 50, poses at her market stall where she sells food and spices in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa more
Maria del Pilar Condorcule poses in her organic garden in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo mumore
Fabiola Tuesta, 54, poses in her beauty salon in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipalitmore
Dorila Gallardo poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipalimore
Victoria Ochante, 67, poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo munimore
Graciela Guzman and her daughter Maria pose in front of their home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria demore
Roberto Taboada poses in front of his new house, next to the old one, in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Mariamore
Sandra Neyra poses for a photo outside her house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipamore
A view of the marketplace and homes of Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the omore
下一个
An ultra-orthodox wedding
Thousands celebrate the wedding of Esther Rokeach, granddaughter of the leader of the Hasidic movement Belz Hasidim.
Furry footie fans
Creatures big and small catch World Cup fever.
Drag queens in Tel Aviv
Backstage at a drag show as part of the city's gay pride week.
Goals around the world
Reuters photographers on every continent, in countries from China to the Czech Republic, went out to capture images of soccer goalposts used by players to...
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.