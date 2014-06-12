Living the Peruvian dream

Fabiola Tuesta, 54, poses in her beauty salon in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Tuesta said that not long ago nobody in Gosen had money to spend on luxuries like hair styling. Now she charges the equivalent of $1.79 for a cut and is the only hairdresser in the neighbourhood. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close