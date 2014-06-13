Toilet paper wedding dresses
A model presents a creation by designer Luis Razo of Chicago during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dressmore
Models prepare to present creations during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York Junemore
Designer Lupe Andrade of Winnetka, California puts the final touches on her creation, worn by model Rosalie Bumore
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan presents her dress named "Romance on a Roll" after more
A model presents a creation by designer Katrina Chalifoux named 'Kendall' during the 10th annual toilet paper more
Designer Julie Hass of Stockton, Illinois puts the final touches on her creation, worn by Jewel Howard of Iowamore
A model presents a creation by designer Mimoza Haska of Surfside Beach, South Carolina during the 10th annual more
A model presents a creation by designer Terri Glover during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contestmore
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan is helped by an assistant during the 10th annual tomore
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan is helped by an assistant while modeling during themore
A model wearing a creation by designer Terri Glover named 'Whimsy' holds a bouquet of flowers during the 10th more
Model Jewel Howard of Iowa presents a creation named 'Jubilee' by designer Julie Hass during the 10th annual tmore
Designers and models prepare to compete in the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York Junemore
A model presents a creation by designer Katrina Chalifoux named 'Kendall' during the 10th annual toilet paper more
Designer Lupe Andrade (R) of Winnetka, California puts the final touches on her creation worn by model Rosaliemore
A model (R) presents a creation by designer Frank Cazares of Anaheim, California during the 10th annual toiletmore
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan is helped by assistants ahead of the 10th annual tomore
Model Melissa August of District of Columbia presents a creation named 'Audrey' by designer Amber Mills ahead more
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan wears her creation named 'Romance on a Roll' as shemore
A model presents a creation by designer Frank Cazares of Anaheim, California during the 10th annual toilet papmore
