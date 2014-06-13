版本:
Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 6月 14日
Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revellers stand in an alleyway during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revellers stand in an alleyway during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take a rest near rainbow flags after the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take a rest near rainbow flags after the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers wave rainbow flags during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers wave rainbow flags during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A reveler dances on a float during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A reveler dances on a float during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
