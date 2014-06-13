Gay pride in Tel Aviv
Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finmore
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revellers stand in an alleyway during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr Omore
A woman poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Remore
Revelers take a rest near rainbow flags after the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fmore
Revelers wave rainbow flags during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Remore
A reveler dances on a float during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Remore
A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'more
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
下一个
E3 gaming expo
Highlights from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
Toilet paper wedding dresses
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply.
Living the Peruvian dream
A number of residents in Gosen City, a slum that grew up near a garbage dump on the outskirts of Lima, have seen their lives improve as parts of Peru feel the...
An ultra-orthodox wedding
Thousands celebrate the wedding of Esther Rokeach, granddaughter of the leader of the Hasidic movement Belz Hasidim.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.