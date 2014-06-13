Friday the 13th motorcycle rally
An unidentified woman rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014.more
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Pormore
Unidentified riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERSmore
Patti Berry looks on during Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aamore
An unidentified man rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. Rmore
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Onmore
Motorcycle riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amore
