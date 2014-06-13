版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 14日 星期六 07:40 BJT

Friday the 13th motorcycle rally

An unidentified woman rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

An unidentified woman rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014.more

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
An unidentified woman rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
1 / 7
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. According to local media, Friday the 13th gatherings held in the summer attract around tens of thousands of bikers to Port Dover. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Pormore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. According to local media, Friday the 13th gatherings held in the summer attract around tens of thousands of bikers to Port Dover. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
2 / 7
Unidentified riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Unidentified riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Unidentified riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
3 / 7
Patti Berry looks on during Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Patti Berry looks on during Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aamore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Patti Berry looks on during Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
4 / 7
An unidentified man rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

An unidentified man rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. Rmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
An unidentified man rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
5 / 7
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

John Cosentini and his dog named Panada ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Onmore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
6 / 7
Motorcycle riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Motorcycle riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amore

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Motorcycle riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Gay pride in Tel Aviv

下一个

Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Thousands of people take part in the festivities in Tel Aviv, a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism.

2014年 6月 14日
E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Highlights from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

2014年 6月 14日
Toilet paper wedding dresses

Toilet paper wedding dresses

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply.

2014年 6月 13日
Living the Peruvian dream

Living the Peruvian dream

A number of residents in Gosen City, a slum that grew up near a garbage dump on the outskirts of Lima, have seen their lives improve as parts of Peru feel the...

2014年 6月 12日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐