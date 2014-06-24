版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 04:19 BJT

World Cup faces

A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 35
A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombimore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 35
A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombimore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 35
A fan of Costa Rica cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A fan of Costa Rica cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of Costa Rica cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
4 / 35
Fans of Italy pose before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fans of Italy pose before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at thmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans of Italy pose before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
5 / 35
Brazil fans show their support before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Brazil fans show their support before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at tmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Brazil fans show their support before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
6 / 35
A masked Mexican fan waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Croatia at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A masked Mexican fan waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Croatia at the Pmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A masked Mexican fan waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Croatia at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
7 / 35
A fan poses for a photo before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A fan poses for a photo before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at the Pernamore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan poses for a photo before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
8 / 35
A Brazil fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A Brazil fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A Brazil fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 35
A fan of the Netherlands cheers before their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A fan of the Netherlands cheers before their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Corinthimore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of the Netherlands cheers before their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 35
A South Korean fan is seen on a street in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A South Korean fan is seen on a street in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A South Korean fan is seen on a street in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 35
An Argentina fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An Argentina fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the the Mineimore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
An Argentina fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
12 / 35
A fan of South Korea shouts before their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A fan of South Korea shouts before their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Beira Rio more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of South Korea shouts before their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 35
A fan of a Russia poses before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer against Belgium at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A fan of a Russia poses before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer against Belgium at the Maracana more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of a Russia poses before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer against Belgium at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 35
A French fan poses for the camera before their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A French fan poses for the camera before their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A French fan poses for the camera before their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 35
Belgium fans cheer before the start of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Belgium fans cheer before the start of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracanmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Belgium fans cheer before the start of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
16 / 35
An Ecuador fan smiles during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An Ecuador fan smiles during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Baixada arena imore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
An Ecuador fan smiles during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 35
Fans of Argentina pose before their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Iran at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Fans of Argentina pose before their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Iran at the Mineirao stadium imore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans of Argentina pose before their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Iran at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
18 / 35
Fans wait for the start of the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Fans wait for the start of the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans wait for the start of the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
19 / 35
An Ecuador fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An Ecuador fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador at the Baixada amore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
An Ecuador fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 35
A fan of France cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A fan of France cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of France cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
21 / 35
A Netherlands fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Netherlands at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Netherlands fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Netherlands at the Bmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A Netherlands fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Netherlands at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
22 / 35
France fans wait for the match between France and Honduras at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

France fans wait for the match between France and Honduras at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 15, 2more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
France fans wait for the match between France and Honduras at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 35
Fans of South Korea pose during the match against Russia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fans of South Korea pose during the match against Russia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans of South Korea pose during the match against Russia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
24 / 35
A Belgium fan shouts before the match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A Belgium fan shouts before the match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte Jumore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A Belgium fan shouts before the match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
25 / 35
A Mexican fan with her face painted waits for the start the match between Brazil and Mexico in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Mexican fan with her face painted waits for the start the match between Brazil and Mexico in Fortaleza June more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A Mexican fan with her face painted waits for the start the match between Brazil and Mexico in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
26 / 35
A fan of Mexico's national team poses for a picture as he arrives to the Castelao stadium before their match against Brazil in Fortaleza, Brazil June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A fan of Mexico's national team poses for a picture as he arrives to the Castelao stadium before their match amore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of Mexico's national team poses for a picture as he arrives to the Castelao stadium before their match against Brazil in Fortaleza, Brazil June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
27 / 35
A Mexico fan poses for a picture while wearing a wrestling mask as he arrives at Castelao stadium prior to Mexico's match against Brazil in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A Mexico fan poses for a picture while wearing a wrestling mask as he arrives at Castelao stadium prior to Mexmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A Mexico fan poses for a picture while wearing a wrestling mask as he arrives at Castelao stadium prior to Mexico's match against Brazil in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
28 / 35
Fans pose before the 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match between Colombia and Greece at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Fans pose before the 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match between Colombia and Greece at the Mineirao stadium imore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans pose before the 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match between Colombia and Greece at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
29 / 35
A U.S.A fan waits for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A U.S.A fan waits for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A U.S.A fan waits for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
30 / 35
Japan's fans sing the national anthem before the start of the match against Ivory Coast at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Japan's fans sing the national anthem before the start of the match against Ivory Coast at the Pernambuco arenmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Japan's fans sing the national anthem before the start of the match against Ivory Coast at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
31 / 35
Argentina fans wait for the match between Argentina and Bosnia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Argentina fans wait for the match between Argentina and Bosnia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Argentina fans wait for the match between Argentina and Bosnia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
32 / 35
Fans gesture as they wait for the match between Italy and England at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans gesture as they wait for the match between Italy and England at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 201more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans gesture as they wait for the match between Italy and England at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
33 / 35
Fans of the U.S. wait for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans of the U.S. wait for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Fans of the U.S. wait for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
34 / 35
A fan of Ecuador looks on before the start of the match against Switzerland at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A fan of Ecuador looks on before the start of the match against Switzerland at the Brasilia national stadium imore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
A fan of Ecuador looks on before the start of the match against Switzerland at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
America's exotic race day

America's exotic race day

下一个

America's exotic race day

America's exotic race day

Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.

2014年 6月 23日
World Cup hair

World Cup hair

Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.

2014年 6月 20日
Spain's new king

Spain's new king

King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.

2014年 6月 19日
Saving California's redwoods

Saving California's redwoods

Poachers target redwood trees for their burls, gnarly growths sought after for their unique grain patterns.

2014年 6月 19日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐