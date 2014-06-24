World Cup faces
A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in more
A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombimore
A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombimore
A fan of Costa Rica cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the more
Fans of Italy pose before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at thmore
Brazil fans show their support before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at tmore
A masked Mexican fan waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Croatia at the Pmore
A fan poses for a photo before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at the Pernamore
A Brazil fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia more
A fan of the Netherlands cheers before their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Corinthimore
A South Korean fan is seen on a street in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Argentina fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the the Mineimore
A fan of South Korea shouts before their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Beira Rio more
A fan of a Russia poses before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer against Belgium at the Maracana more
A French fan poses for the camera before their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the more
Belgium fans cheer before the start of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracanmore
An Ecuador fan smiles during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Baixada arena imore
Fans of Argentina pose before their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Iran at the Mineirao stadium imore
Fans wait for the start of the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao more
An Ecuador fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador at the Baixada amore
A fan of France cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the more
A Netherlands fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Netherlands at the Bmore
France fans wait for the match between France and Honduras at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 15, 2more
Fans of South Korea pose during the match against Russia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERmore
A Belgium fan shouts before the match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte Jumore
A Mexican fan with her face painted waits for the start the match between Brazil and Mexico in Fortaleza June more
A fan of Mexico's national team poses for a picture as he arrives to the Castelao stadium before their match amore
A Mexico fan poses for a picture while wearing a wrestling mask as he arrives at Castelao stadium prior to Mexmore
Fans pose before the 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match between Colombia and Greece at the Mineirao stadium imore
A U.S.A fan waits for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rmore
Japan's fans sing the national anthem before the start of the match against Ivory Coast at the Pernambuco arenmore
Argentina fans wait for the match between Argentina and Bosnia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June more
Fans gesture as they wait for the match between Italy and England at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 201more
Fans of the U.S. wait for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTmore
A fan of Ecuador looks on before the start of the match against Switzerland at the Brasilia national stadium imore
下一个
America's exotic race day
Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.
World Cup hair
Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.
Spain's new king
King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.
Saving California's redwoods
Poachers target redwood trees for their burls, gnarly growths sought after for their unique grain patterns.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.