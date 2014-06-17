版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 01:35 BJT

Being Rob Ford

Geoff Stone poses for a picture as he pretends to smoke from a pipe following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Actors wait for their auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Geoff Stone dances during media interviews following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Travis Hay performs during an audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Travis Hay shakes hands with writer Brett McCaig before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Neil Sarel waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Writers P. Joseph Regan (L), Brett McCaig (C), and composer Anthony Bastinon watch auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Kevin Jollimore poses with Neil Sarel as they wait for their audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Travis Hay performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
