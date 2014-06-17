版本:
2014年 6月 18日

On the World Cup sidelines

A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)

A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)
A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)

A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)
A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile

Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile
A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos more

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup match between Argentina and Bosnia Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup matchmore

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup match between Argentina and Bosnia Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lammore

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
