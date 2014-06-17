On the World Cup sidelines
A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRmore
A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAmore
A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTEmore
A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro Junemore
Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile
A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitmore
People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos more
Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe more
A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegmore
An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup matchmore
A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David more
Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lammore
A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brimore
A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
精选图集
