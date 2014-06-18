The best medicine
Brazilian patient Marcos, 9, holds up a 2014 World Cup soccer sticker album with Brazil's national soccer teammore
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Gmore
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, looks at his parents Roseli and Lourival (R) as they place a Brazilian flag on more
Brazilian patients, Kaio (R), 13, and Marcos, 9, react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 Worldmore
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, wears a Brazil national soccer team t-shirt with her name on it as she is walks more
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, gives thumps up next to a nurse at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer matmore
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca (2nd R) react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A somore
Brazilian patient Ryan (2nd L), 5, his father Carlos (L) and patient Kaio, 13, watch the 2014 World Cup Group more
Brazilian patient Luana, 10, talks with her doctor before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazmore
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, enters his bedroom accompanied by his father Carlos and grandmother Neusa after themore
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, plays an air-horn as he watches the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Bramore
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, and his mother Roseli, 50, listen to the national anthem as they watch the 2014more
Brazilian patients Kaio (C) and Marcos (2nd L) react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cmore
Brazilian patients Kaio (L), 13, and Luana, 10, play a horn at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer mamore
Brazilian patient Luana, 10, runs with a horn on her hand at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer matcmore
