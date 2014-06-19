Saving California's redwoods
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows one of the eighteen cuts made on a thousand-year-old Redwood tremore
Details of the 115 cubic feet cut off from an old-growth Redwood tree by poachers near Orick, California June more
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny heads into a grove of redwoods off Highway 101 outside of Orick, Califmore
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows the damage from redwood burl poaching in Orick, California June more
Tim Duncan sits in the redwood burl rocking chair he crafted at his shop in Orick, California June 3, 2014. Dumore
Joey Cooke uses a pressure washer to clean mud and debris off a 12,000 pound redwood burl at the Redwood Burl more
Landon Buck, owner of Redwood Burl Inc., looks on at the warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. Most omore
Tim Duncan (R, obscured) cuts a piece of redwood at his shop Duncan's Wood in Orick, California June 3, 2014. more
A redwood burl is seen after being pressure-washed at Redwood Burl Inc.'s warehouse in Arcata, California Junemore
Steven Clark positions a piece of burl to be moved, at Redwood Burl Inc.'s warehouse in Arcata, California Junmore
Landon Buck, owner of Redwood Burl Inc., works at the warehouse in Arcata, California June 13, 2014. Most of tmore
Tim Duncan looks at a piece of burl that Redwood Burl Inc. owner Landon Buck (L) procured from a private landomore
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny shows a massive 115 cubic feet cut off an old-growth redwood tree by pmore
