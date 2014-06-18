Hats and horses
Casey Garner (L) and Summer White react while being photographed on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse ramore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wait in the parade ring before The Royal Hunt Cup on the second damore
A racegoer waves from a balcony on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern more
A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June more
A racegoer checks her mobile device in the Royal Enclosure on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing fmore
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18,more
Milliner Lisa Tan (L) and Angela Menz pose on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot,more
Britain's Prince Philip looks towards the Queen's jockey Richard Hughes as he arrives for the second day of thmore
Racegoer Vicky Wilson wears floral sunglasses as she arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racinmore
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascmore
Racegoers arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 1more
Nahla Dankha poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southmore
Racegoers arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18more
Rachael Parsons poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, somore
Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festivmore
A racegoer has lunch during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern Englandmore
Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festivamore
Racegoers Peter Foster and Gillian Kirby take a selfie on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festimore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the British Royal Family arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot more
A racegoer looks through a pair of binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascmore
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 20more
Britain's Prince Harry, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne look on in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Roymore
A group of racegoers poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascomore
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17more
Anneka Tanaka-Svenska poses for photographers with a hat by milliner Louis Mariette on the first day of the Romore
Racegoers arrive on a horse drawn carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot,more
Racegoers arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17,more
Racegoers arrive in an Arsenal soccer club decorated vintage Rolls Royce car on the first day of the Royal Ascmore
A racegoer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 1more
A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18,more
下一个
The best medicine
Children cheer on the home team from a Sao Paulo cancer hospital.
On the World Cup sidelines
Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.
Being Rob Ford
Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.
Friday the 13th motorcycle rally
Thousands of motorcyclists converge on Port Dover, Canada for the Friday the 13th biker gathering.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.