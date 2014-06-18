版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 06:30 BJT

Racehorses and inmates

Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred onmore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 13
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, gets a drink of water from a hose on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, gets a drink of water from a hmore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, gets a drink of water from a hose on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 13
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbrmore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 13
James Murphy, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, drives a tractor on a prison farm, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

James Murphy, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, drives a tractor on a prison more

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
James Murphy, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, drives a tractor on a prison farm, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 13
A prison guard stands with Ross Locascio (L)and inmate Scott Coyle at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A prison guard stands with Ross Locascio (L)and inmate Scott Coyle at the State of New York Wallkill Correctiomore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
A prison guard stands with Ross Locascio (L)and inmate Scott Coyle at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 13
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on amore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 13
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbrmore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 13
A sign for the Retired Thoroughbred Foundation is seen inside a barn at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A sign for the Retired Thoroughbred Foundation is seen inside a barn at the State of New York Wallkill Correctmore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
A sign for the Retired Thoroughbred Foundation is seen inside a barn at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 13
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred more

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 13
Retired thoroughbreds walk on a prison farm at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Retired thoroughbreds walk on a prison farm at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2more

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Retired thoroughbreds walk on a prison farm at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 13
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, bales hay on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, bales hay on a prison farm June more

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, bales hay on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 13
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, grooms a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, grooms a retired thoroughbremore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, grooms a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 13
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, opens a gate for a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, opens a gate for a retired thomore

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, opens a gate for a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

下一个

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and refined headwear at the Royal Ascot.

2014年 6月 19日
The best medicine

The best medicine

Children cheer on the home team from a Sao Paulo cancer hospital.

2014年 6月 18日
On the World Cup sidelines

On the World Cup sidelines

Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.

2014年 6月 18日
Being Rob Ford

Being Rob Ford

Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.

2014年 6月 18日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐