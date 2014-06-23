America's exotic race day
Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rdmore
Participants in carts pulled by their ostriches, compete in an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrimore
Two camels look at each other with the New York City skyline behind them, as they are exercised before an exhimore
Camelot, with rider Kris Anderson, wins an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Racemore
A patron reads the program before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Trackmore
Camels led by handlers Monte McClurg and Kris Anderson (R) parade along the track for fans before a race billemore
Handler A. J. Augusto and a camel watch ostriches react to their new surroundings in a horse barn after arrivimore
A camel reacts after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlanmore
An exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" is run at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Ruthemore
Rider Kris Anderson kisses his camel Camelot, after he won an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at tmore
A camel and his handler stand for a media interview after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed amore
Patrons line the front rail before ostriches run an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" amore
Handler Kris Anderson leads a camel away following a meeting with the media, after arriving from Kansas for anmore
A father dressed as a raccoon adjusts the ribbon in his daughter's hair, before watching camels run in an exhimore
Two camels are exercised by handler Monte McClurg as a harnessed race horse runs past before an exhibition racmore
Hump Day, with rider A. J. Augusto, competes in a race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Tramore
A race horse looks at two camels being exercised by handler Monte McClurg, before an exhibition race billed asmore
