版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 22:35 BJT

America's exotic race day

Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. Run by Hedrick's Promotions in Nickerson, Kansas, this is the third year the race has been run at the track, in tandem with a camel race. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rdmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. Run by Hedrick's Promotions in Nickerson, Kansas, this is the third year the race has been run at the track, in tandem with a camel race. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
1 / 17
Participants in carts pulled by their ostriches, compete in an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Participants in carts pulled by their ostriches, compete in an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrimore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Participants in carts pulled by their ostriches, compete in an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
2 / 17
Two camels look at each other with the New York City skyline behind them, as they are exercised before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Two camels look at each other with the New York City skyline behind them, as they are exercised before an exhimore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Two camels look at each other with the New York City skyline behind them, as they are exercised before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
3 / 17
Camelot, with rider Kris Anderson, wins an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Camelot, with rider Kris Anderson, wins an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Racemore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Camelot, with rider Kris Anderson, wins an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
4 / 17
A patron reads the program before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A patron reads the program before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Trackmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A patron reads the program before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
5 / 17
Camels led by handlers Monte McClurg and Kris Anderson (R) parade along the track for fans before a race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Camels led by handlers Monte McClurg and Kris Anderson (R) parade along the track for fans before a race billemore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Camels led by handlers Monte McClurg and Kris Anderson (R) parade along the track for fans before a race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
6 / 17
Handler A. J. Augusto and a camel watch ostriches react to their new surroundings in a horse barn after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Handler A. J. Augusto and a camel watch ostriches react to their new surroundings in a horse barn after arrivimore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Handler A. J. Augusto and a camel watch ostriches react to their new surroundings in a horse barn after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
7 / 17
A camel reacts after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A camel reacts after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlanmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A camel reacts after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
8 / 17
An exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" is run at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

An exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" is run at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Ruthemore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
An exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" is run at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
9 / 17
Rider Kris Anderson kisses his camel Camelot, after he won an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Rider Kris Anderson kisses his camel Camelot, after he won an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at tmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Rider Kris Anderson kisses his camel Camelot, after he won an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
10 / 17
A camel and his handler stand for a media interview after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A camel and his handler stand for a media interview after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed amore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A camel and his handler stand for a media interview after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
11 / 17
Patrons line the front rail before ostriches run an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Patrons line the front rail before ostriches run an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" amore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Patrons line the front rail before ostriches run an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
12 / 17
Handler Kris Anderson leads a camel away following a meeting with the media, after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Handler Kris Anderson leads a camel away following a meeting with the media, after arriving from Kansas for anmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Handler Kris Anderson leads a camel away following a meeting with the media, after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
13 / 17
A father dressed as a raccoon adjusts the ribbon in his daughter's hair, before watching camels run in an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A father dressed as a raccoon adjusts the ribbon in his daughter's hair, before watching camels run in an exhimore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A father dressed as a raccoon adjusts the ribbon in his daughter's hair, before watching camels run in an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
14 / 17
Two camels are exercised by handler Monte McClurg as a harnessed race horse runs past before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Two camels are exercised by handler Monte McClurg as a harnessed race horse runs past before an exhibition racmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Two camels are exercised by handler Monte McClurg as a harnessed race horse runs past before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
15 / 17
Hump Day, with rider A. J. Augusto, competes in a race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Hump Day, with rider A. J. Augusto, competes in a race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Tramore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Hump Day, with rider A. J. Augusto, competes in a race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
16 / 17
A race horse looks at two camels being exercised by handler Monte McClurg, before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A race horse looks at two camels being exercised by handler Monte McClurg, before an exhibition race billed asmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A race horse looks at two camels being exercised by handler Monte McClurg, before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
World Cup hair

World Cup hair

下一个

World Cup hair

World Cup hair

Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.

2014年 6月 20日
Spain's new king

Spain's new king

King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.

2014年 6月 19日
Saving California's redwoods

Saving California's redwoods

Poachers target redwood trees for their burls, gnarly growths sought after for their unique grain patterns.

2014年 6月 19日
Racehorses and inmates

Racehorses and inmates

The Second Chances program teaches horsemanship skills to inmates.

2014年 6月 19日

精选图集

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐