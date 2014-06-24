Other Eiffels
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversarmore
Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fmore
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejmore
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards more
Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model ofmore
A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during thmore
A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naivmore
A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUmore
A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in more
Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero imore
A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 20more
A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Parmore
A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2more
A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the threemore
People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong Aprilmore
Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benomore
A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model ofmore
A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeasmore
South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drivemore
