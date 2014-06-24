版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 06:00 BJT

Other Eiffels

People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

2014年 6月 25日
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

2014年 6月 25日
Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

2014年 6月 25日
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2014年 6月 25日
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

2014年 6月 25日
Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 6月 25日
A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2014年 6月 25日
A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 6月 25日
A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 6月 25日
A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2014年 6月 25日
A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 6月 25日
Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 6月 25日
A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 6月 25日
A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2014年 6月 25日
A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks", in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2014年 6月 25日
A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks", in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong April 23, 2007 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 25日
People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong April 23, 2007 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 6月 25日
Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model of the Eiffel Tower constructed from thousands of wooden sticks from ice cream bars during a promotional event in New York City's Luna Park in Union Square, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/CoolBrands International /Ray Stubblebine/Handout

2014年 6月 25日
A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model of the Eiffel Tower constructed from thousands of wooden sticks from ice cream bars during a promotional event in New York City's Luna Park in Union Square, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/CoolBrands International /Ray Stubblebine/Handout
A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Magnitogorsk, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 6月 25日
A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Magnitogorsk, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drive to help needy neighbors in Seoul December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 6月 25日
South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drive to help needy neighbors in Seoul December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
