Playtime with Jeff Koons
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the openinmore
A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actumore
A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director ofmore
A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
