Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup
A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus citymore
Tourists look at crafts made by members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe in their village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/more
A member of the Tatuyo tribe plays music June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A member of the Tatuyo tribe looks on as tourists arrive in a boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A member of the Tatuyo tribe holds a snake while waiting for tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A girl of the Tatuyo tribe poses while waiting to sell crafts to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Tatuyo tribe leader Pino (L) explains to tourists some tribal rituals June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Children of the Tatuyo tribe play soccer June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Crafts made by members of the tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A member of the Tatuyo tribe works on handicrafts to sell to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Crafts, including one depicting World Cup mascot Fuleco the Armadillo (R), made by members of the Tatuyo tribemore
A tourist dances with members of the Tatuyo tribe June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Tourists arrive at the Tatuyo village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Members of the Tatuyo tribe look on as tourists arrive by boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
