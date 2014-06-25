版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 26日 星期四 03:10 BJT

Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three weeks of brisk business thanks to the World Cup. Usually, they host between 10 and 30 tourists a day. During the World Cup, this number has rocketed to 250 a day. They have become richer and other communities now come to them to sell them juices and fishes. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus citymore

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three weeks of brisk business thanks to the World Cup. Usually, they host between 10 and 30 tourists a day. During the World Cup, this number has rocketed to 250 a day. They have become richer and other communities now come to them to sell them juices and fishes. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 14
Tourists look at crafts made by members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe in their village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Tourists look at crafts made by members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe in their village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Tourists look at crafts made by members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe in their village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 14
A member of the Tatuyo tribe plays music June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe plays music June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A member of the Tatuyo tribe plays music June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 14
A member of the Tatuyo tribe looks on as tourists arrive in a boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe looks on as tourists arrive in a boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A member of the Tatuyo tribe looks on as tourists arrive in a boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 14
A member of the Tatuyo tribe holds a snake while waiting for tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe holds a snake while waiting for tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A member of the Tatuyo tribe holds a snake while waiting for tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 14
A girl of the Tatuyo tribe poses while waiting to sell crafts to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A girl of the Tatuyo tribe poses while waiting to sell crafts to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A girl of the Tatuyo tribe poses while waiting to sell crafts to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 14
Tatuyo tribe leader Pino (L) explains to tourists some tribal rituals June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Tatuyo tribe leader Pino (L) explains to tourists some tribal rituals June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Tatuyo tribe leader Pino (L) explains to tourists some tribal rituals June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 14
Children of the Tatuyo tribe play soccer June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Children of the Tatuyo tribe play soccer June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Children of the Tatuyo tribe play soccer June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 14
Crafts made by members of the tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Crafts made by members of the tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Crafts made by members of the tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 14
A member of the Tatuyo tribe works on handicrafts to sell to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe works on handicrafts to sell to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A member of the Tatuyo tribe works on handicrafts to sell to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 14
Crafts, including one depicting World Cup mascot Fuleco the Armadillo (R), made by members of the Tatuyo tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Crafts, including one depicting World Cup mascot Fuleco the Armadillo (R), made by members of the Tatuyo tribemore

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Crafts, including one depicting World Cup mascot Fuleco the Armadillo (R), made by members of the Tatuyo tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 14
A tourist dances with members of the Tatuyo tribe June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A tourist dances with members of the Tatuyo tribe June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A tourist dances with members of the Tatuyo tribe June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 14
Tourists arrive at the Tatuyo village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Tourists arrive at the Tatuyo village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Tourists arrive at the Tatuyo village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 14
Members of the Tatuyo tribe look on as tourists arrive by boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Members of the Tatuyo tribe look on as tourists arrive by boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Members of the Tatuyo tribe look on as tourists arrive by boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Playtime with Jeff Koons

Playtime with Jeff Koons

下一个

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Balloon animals and metallic sculptures galore at the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York.

2014年 6月 26日
Other Eiffels

Other Eiffels

The much beloved icon of Paris is also one of the most recreated.

2014年 6月 25日
World Cup faces

World Cup faces

Face painting, flags and fun at the World Cup in Brazil.

2014年 6月 25日
America's exotic race day

America's exotic race day

Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.

2014年 6月 23日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐