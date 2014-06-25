Tycoon buys homeless lunch
A waiter serves dessert to a table of men listening to Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he spmore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao sings "We Are the World" during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy more
Men hold $300 in cash given to them by Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundmore
Ernest St. Pierre yells as he finds out that he will not be given $300 by Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao dmore
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lumore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao performs magic tricks during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy Newmore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao stands with men to whom he has given $300 during a lunch he sponsored for hmore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao (R) stands behind self-immolation victim Hao Huijun during a lunch he sponsmore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao sings "We Are the World" during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy more
People applaud as they listen to Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds omore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao performs magic tricks during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy Newmore
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao (R) stands behind self-immolation victim Chen Guo as she speaks during a lumore
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lumore
下一个
Caught in east Ukraine crossfire
Some try to live, others try to flee from the increasing violence in eastern Ukraine.
Defending Baghdad
Iraq ramps up security in the wake of the Sunni insurgent onslaught.
ISIL in Mosul
ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.
Suicide bomber hits Beirut
A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.