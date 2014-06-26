Athens' ghost airport
An auxiliary control tower stands in front of the east terminal of Hellenikon, the former Athens internationalmore
An Olympic Airways airplane stands on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. Lamda Development, controlled more
A limousine service stand is seen outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. To those with long memore
Olympic Airways airplanes stand on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. But those days are long gone and more
Plants grow outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. Efforts by successive governments in recentmore
A view of the east terminal of the former Athens International airport, Hellenikon June 16, 2014. The Lamda grmore
The Olympic Airways logo is seen on a building at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon more
An entrance to the arrivals area is seen at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. These days the airpmore
A board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahamore
A lounge is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A broken mirror is seen inside a women's toilet at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An auxiliary control tower is reflected in a mirror at a deserted cafe in the east terminal of Hellenikon Junemore
An announcement board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERSmore
Olympic Airways travel tags are seen behind a desk inside the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTEmore
Boarding passes are seen inside a hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahamore
A view of a burnt building in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A burnt out arrivals hall is seen at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Documents are seen in an office at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "no smoking" sign is seen inside a deserted hall at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ymore
A photograph of an Olympic Airways aircraft is seen inside a hall which was used as a museum for the carrier, more
Photographs of Hellenikon are seen inside a hall where a museum for Olympic Airways was set up, June 16, 2014.more
A hall is seen in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A corridor leading to a passenger gate is seen in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgomore
A plane is seen through the window of an auxiliary control tower at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Kmore
Stray dogs walk outside Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A runway is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
下一个
Prison fight club
A Bangkok prison trains inmates in Muay Thai and then pits them against professional fighters.
Whaling and Japan
A look at the controversy over Japan's whaling program.
Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup
The Tatuyo tribe, who live near a host city, enjoy brisk business thanks to the World Cup.
Playtime with Jeff Koons
Balloon animals and metallic sculptures galore at the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.