Athens' ghost airport

An auxiliary control tower stands in front of the east terminal of Hellenikon, the former Athens international airport June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens' only airport but it closed down in 2001 to make way for a newer, more modern airport before the city hosted the 2004 Olympic Games. After languishing for years as a wasteland of crumbling terminals, Hellenikon is set for resurrection as a glitzy coastal resort. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
An auxiliary control tower stands in front of the east terminal of Hellenikon, the former Athens international airport June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens' only airport but it closed down in 2001 to make way for a newer, more modern airport before the city hosted the 2004 Olympic Games. After languishing for years as a wasteland of crumbling terminals, Hellenikon is set for resurrection as a glitzy coastal resort. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An Olympic Airways airplane stands on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. Lamda Development, controlled by Greece's powerful Latsis family and leading a consortium of Chinese and Abu-Dhabi based companies, has big dreams for the area since signing a 915 million euro deal for a 99-year lease in March. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
An Olympic Airways airplane stands on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. Lamda Development, controlled by Greece's powerful Latsis family and leading a consortium of Chinese and Abu-Dhabi based companies, has big dreams for the area since signing a 915 million euro deal for a 99-year lease in March. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A limousine service stand is seen outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. To those with long memories, the site conjures up its 1960s jet-set heyday when shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis ran Olympic Airlines in lavish style and his partner at the time, opera diva Maria Callas, added a dash of glamor and gossip. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A limousine service stand is seen outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. To those with long memories, the site conjures up its 1960s jet-set heyday when shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis ran Olympic Airlines in lavish style and his partner at the time, opera diva Maria Callas, added a dash of glamor and gossip. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Olympic Airways airplanes stand on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. But those days are long gone and the project faces criticism now from the main leftist opposition and locals, both of whom fear the luxury development could turn into a concrete jungle out of reach for ordinary Greeks. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Olympic Airways airplanes stand on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. But those days are long gone and the project faces criticism now from the main leftist opposition and locals, both of whom fear the luxury development could turn into a concrete jungle out of reach for ordinary Greeks. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Plants grow outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. Efforts by successive governments in recent years to turn the 620-hectare (1,520 acre) plot into a profitable venture have all fallen through, including plans in 2011 to build a financial district similar to London's Canary Wharf with Qatari backing. The Gulf state pulled out of the project last year. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Plants grow outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. Efforts by successive governments in recent years to turn the 620-hectare (1,520 acre) plot into a profitable venture have all fallen through, including plans in 2011 to build a financial district similar to London's Canary Wharf with Qatari backing. The Gulf state pulled out of the project last year. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of the east terminal of the former Athens International airport, Hellenikon June 16, 2014. The Lamda group hopes to turn Hellenikon into a prime seaside resort with hotels, a kilometer-long beach, a marina and a park bigger than London's Hyde Park. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A view of the east terminal of the former Athens International airport, Hellenikon June 16, 2014. The Lamda group hopes to turn Hellenikon into a prime seaside resort with hotels, a kilometer-long beach, a marina and a park bigger than London's Hyde Park. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The Olympic Airways logo is seen on a building at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens's only airport. Built in 1938, it was used by the Luftwaffe during the wartime German occupation and later by the United States Air Force. One of its terminals was designed by Eero Saarinen, one of the pioneers of the "neo-futurist" style of the 1960s. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
The Olympic Airways logo is seen on a building at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens's only airport. Built in 1938, it was used by the Luftwaffe during the wartime German occupation and later by the United States Air Force. One of its terminals was designed by Eero Saarinen, one of the pioneers of the "neo-futurist" style of the 1960s. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An entrance to the arrivals area is seen at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. These days the airport appears frozen in time, its once-busy terminals now littered with old boarding passes, debris from a collapsed roof and garbage. Announcement boards, somewhat eerily, still proclaim flights now long flown and forgotten. An old Boeing 747-200 sits rusting among stray dogs and overgrown weeds off the runway. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
An entrance to the arrivals area is seen at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. These days the airport appears frozen in time, its once-busy terminals now littered with old boarding passes, debris from a collapsed roof and garbage. Announcement boards, somewhat eerily, still proclaim flights now long flown and forgotten. An old Boeing 747-200 sits rusting among stray dogs and overgrown weeds off the runway. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A lounge is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A lounge is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A broken mirror is seen inside a women's toilet at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A broken mirror is seen inside a women's toilet at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An auxiliary control tower is reflected in a mirror at a deserted cafe in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
An auxiliary control tower is reflected in a mirror at a deserted cafe in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An announcement board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
An announcement board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Olympic Airways travel tags are seen behind a desk inside the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Olympic Airways travel tags are seen behind a desk inside the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Boarding passes are seen inside a hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Boarding passes are seen inside a hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of a burnt building in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A view of a burnt building in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A burnt out arrivals hall is seen at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A burnt out arrivals hall is seen at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Documents are seen in an office at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Documents are seen in an office at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "no smoking" sign is seen inside a deserted hall at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A "no smoking" sign is seen inside a deserted hall at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A photograph of an Olympic Airways aircraft is seen inside a hall which was used as a museum for the carrier, at Hellenikon airport June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A photograph of an Olympic Airways aircraft is seen inside a hall which was used as a museum for the carrier, at Hellenikon airport June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Photographs of Hellenikon are seen inside a hall where a museum for Olympic Airways was set up, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Photographs of Hellenikon are seen inside a hall where a museum for Olympic Airways was set up, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A hall is seen in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A hall is seen in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A corridor leading to a passenger gate is seen in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A corridor leading to a passenger gate is seen in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A plane is seen through the window of an auxiliary control tower at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A plane is seen through the window of an auxiliary control tower at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Stray dogs walk outside Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
Stray dogs walk outside Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A runway is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 6月 27日
A runway is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
