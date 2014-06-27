Mass gay wedding
Inae Lee (L) stands next to her partner Jen Chang Ho holding a rainbow-colored bouquet of flowers, before theymore
Jennifer Neales (C) kisses her partner Helen Tweddle as they arrive for "The Celebration of Love" in Toronto, more
Couples kiss as they take part in the "The Celebration of Love" grand wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTEmore
Inae Lee (L) and Jen Chang Ho pose for a picture before taking part in "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Tomore
A couple adjusts each other's boutonniere before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. more
A couple walks down a pathway to the "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Markmore
May (R) and Michelle Brand cheer after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore
A couple takes a selfie before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blincmore
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Tormore
Shenice and Victoria (L) Hynes kiss before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERmore
Couples celebrate before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aji Montenegro and Stuart Allen (R) kiss in their private ceremony after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in more
Couples celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/more
May (R) and Michelle Brand pose for a picture before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 20more
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain sit before the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto,more
