The month of Ramadan
A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar more
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside Al-Refaie mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt July 16, 2014. REmore
Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during Ramadan, at a factory in old Dhaka, Bangladesh July 1more
A Nepalese Muslim boy looks through the window of a mosque as he arrives to offer prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal more
A Malaysian Muslim woman is silhouetted after reading the Koran inside Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah mosqumore
A Kashmiri Muslim man prays inside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar July 9,more
Muslims offer prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she begs in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, beformore
South Sudanese Muslim men pray together after breaking fast inside a mosque in Andalus camp in Khartoum, Sudanmore
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqmore
Men break their fast in a taxi along a road in Karachi, Pakistan July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children of a madrasa play on a roof top as they wait for the afternoon prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 8, 20more
A woman arranges vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Chennai, India July 8, 2014. Vermicellimore
Muslim worshipers attend early morning prayers at Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan July 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
A woman distributes food as she waits to break fast with other devotees at a mosque in Shanghai, China July 12more
A man carries a tray of traditional sweets to sell in Herat city, Afghanistan July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Smore
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philmore
Men rest after mass Friday prayers inside Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharmore
Afghans receive food charity in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Commuters travel past plates of food, placed for passers-by to break their fast, along a road in Karachi, Pakimore
Activists and children from the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp are entertained after their meals for iftar,more
Palestinians pray on the first Friday of Ramadan as Israeli policemen stand guard in the East Jerusalem neighbmore
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad, India July 1, 2014.more
A child reads the Koran at a mosque hours before breaking their fast in Tripoli, Libya July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Imore
A barber serves a Muslim man inside a roadside shop as people are reflected in the window in Dhaka, Bangladeshmore
A boy looks out of a train before his meal for iftar, the breaking of fast meal, as he joins children from themore
A man feeds pigeons in the Zitouna mosque in Tunis, Tunisia July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A beggar prays in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, in Dhaka July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anmore
Muslims stand after having their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Mamore
Muslims stand next to an eatery stall after their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadmore
Muslims eat their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosmore
A boy drinks rose syrup as he breaks his fast with others, on the first day of Ramadan, at a mosque in Peshawamore
People prepare to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan as police officers stand guard at near Taksim Smore
An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon more
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, more
A family reads the Koran at a relative's grave in a cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia June 27, 2014. Traditionallmore
A boy attends a Friday prayer outside a worship hall of the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore
Muslim women discuss the Koran while waiting to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosqumore
A man reads the Koran on the first day of Ramadan, at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ommore
Muslims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Ramadan in the holy city of Mecca, Saudimore
