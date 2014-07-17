The month of Ramadan

An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon more

An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan, in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 27, 2014. Muslims scan the sky at dusk in the beginning of the lunar calendar's ninth month in search of the new moon to proclaim the start of Ramadan. REUTERS/Samsul Said

