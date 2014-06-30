版本:
中国
Out and proud

Revelers hold a giant rainbow flag during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long international event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Revelers hold a giant rainbow flag during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long international event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lauren McNamara rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival as a representative of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman who formerly went by the name Bradley Manning, June 29, 2014. Manning was selected as honorary grand marshal of the parade, but was unable to attend due to her incarceration. Last year, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for providing more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Lauren McNamara rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival as a representative of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman who formerly went by the name Bradley Manning, June 29, 2014. Manning was selected as honorary grand marshal of the parade, but was unable to attend due to her incarceration. Last year, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for providing more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revelers from SF Balloon Magic march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Revelers from SF Balloon Magic march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sidney Plummer cheers during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Sidney Plummer cheers during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Noah Berger
Revelers celebrate during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Revelers celebrate during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Motorcyclists from the lesbian motorcycle club "Dykes on Bikes" kick off the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Motorcyclists from the lesbian motorcycle club "Dykes on Bikes" kick off the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Nicki Lee sports rainbow lashes during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Nicki Lee sports rainbow lashes during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Actor Lea DeLaria, who plays Big Boo in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Actor Lea DeLaria, who plays Big Boo in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Boy Scout Casey Chambers carries a rainbow flag during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Boy Scout Casey Chambers carries a rainbow flag during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Revelers in costume take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Revelers in costume take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. Thousands of Apple employees donned specially designed T-shirts at the festival and marched in unison. This year's turnout was largest in the company's history, several Apple employees told Reuters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. Thousands of Apple employees donned specially designed T-shirts at the festival and marched in unison. This year's turnout was largest in the company's history, several Apple employees told Reuters. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Revelers jump on a rainbow painted crosswalk in Church Street, Toronto's LGBT neighborhood, before the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Revelers jump on a rainbow painted crosswalk in Church Street, Toronto's LGBT neighborhood, before the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Participants hold hands as they take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants hold hands as they take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
John Lucas stands in front of a rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

John Lucas stands in front of a rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
People pose for photos in front of the Stonewall Inn before the start of Pride Week activities in New York June 27, 2014. The Stonewall Inn is a gay bar that was the site of a police raid June 1969 that led to widespread riots. The riots are considered to be one of the most important events of the gay rights movement. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People pose for photos in front of the Stonewall Inn before the start of Pride Week activities in New York June 27, 2014. The Stonewall Inn is a gay bar that was the site of a police raid June 1969 that led to widespread riots. The riots are considered to be one of the most important events of the gay rights movement. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A topless woman gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A topless woman gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch from windows during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch from windows during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A spectator watches the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A spectator watches the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants take part in the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Participants take part in the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Two men dressed as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers kiss during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Two men dressed as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers kiss during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Participants, wearing wedding gowns and waving rainbow flags, march during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

Participants, wearing wedding gowns and waving rainbow flags, march during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix
People help a reveler fix his costumed wings during a pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People help a reveler fix his costumed wings during a pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
People hold a rainbow flag and signs during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

People hold a rainbow flag and signs during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix
Participants pose during the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Participants pose during the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revelers rest on the pavement during a gay pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Revelers rest on the pavement during a gay pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
