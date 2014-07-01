Curing China's internet addicts
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Centmore
A man plays a computer game at an internet cafe in Beijing May 9, 2014. As growing numbers of young people in more
A female teacher and an instructor who is an ex-soldier, escort a girl in a car as they take her to the Qide Emore
A teacher talks to an instructor who is an ex-soldier through a window in a door while pupils take part in milmore
A student stands in front of a gate at his dormitory at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014more
A girl who has just been taken to the Qide Education Center (L), at the request of her parents, speaks to othemore
Students clean their dormitory at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Homore
An instructor who is an ex-soldier talks to female students in their dormitory at the Qide Education Center inmore
Wang (L), who was addicted to internet gaming, helps clean a bathroom in his dormitory at the Qide Education Cmore
A new student (front) practices sits-up while other students take part in a close-order drill at the Qide Educmore
An ex-military instructor teaches students during their military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Edumore
An ex-military instructor (front) and students do push-ups during a military-style close-order drill class at more
Students laugh as they receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide more
Female students wearing gloves take part in a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Cenmore
A student performs a dance during a break at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore
Students prepare vegetables as part of the education program at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February more
Students eat a meal at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy who was addicted to the internet, has his brain scanned for research purposes at Daxing Internet Addictimore
A boy who was addicted to the internet, has his brain scanned for research purposes at Daxing Internet Addictimore
Wang (L), who was addicted to playing internet games, speaks to a psychology counsellor at the Qide Education more
A student (L) takes part in a session with a psychology counsellor at the Qide Education Center in Beijing Febmore
Drugs used to treat teenagers who have been diagnosed with internet addiction and depression are placed on a tmore
A nurse distributes medicine at Daxing Internet Addiction Treatment Center in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTEmore
Students take part in a traditional lion dance as a part of the education program at the Qide Education Centermore
Wang (2nd from L) takes part in a music class as a part of the education program at the Qide Education Center more
Students learn how to bow the Confucian way during a class on traditional Chinese ethics at the Qide Educationmore
An ex-military instructor teaches students during their the evening roll call at the Qide Education Center in more
Students run toward their dormitories after the evening roll call at the Qide Education Center in Beijing Febrmore
Students stand in front of the Chinese national flag as they prepare to take part in a military drill at the Qmore
A student who has completed a six months course bows to the head teacher at the Qide Education Center in Beijimore
A graduating student who has completed a six months course salutes his classmates as he leaves the Qide Educatmore
A student who has completed a six months course hugs a classmate at the Qide Education Center in Beijing June more
Students wave goodbye as they send off a classmate who graduated after finishing a six months course at the Qimore
下一个
Out and proud
Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
Mass gay wedding
Over 100 couples get married in Toronto during WorldPride, a week-long celebration of the LGBT community.
Watching the game
People gather to watch the World Cup on television.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.