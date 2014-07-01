Rob Ford returns
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prommore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade inmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford shakes hands with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Pamore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (in red) takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance smore
A shirtless man yells at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford as Ford takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his fmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds a boy in in front of his brother Doug (R) as they take part in the East York Canamore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (4th R) and his brother Doug Ford (4th L) pose with the public as they take part in themore
Stephen Handler, a supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, cheers outside the Mayor's office after Ford returned more
A woman delivers flowers to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office before he arrived at City Hall in Toronto, June 30more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds back his emotions while speaking during an invite-only news conference at City Hamore
Flowers left for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford are seen after he arrived at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Rmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves the podium following an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto Junemore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his office at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
