版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 01:00 BJT

Rob Ford returns

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prommore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade inmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford shakes hands with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford shakes hands with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Pamore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford shakes hands with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (in red) takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (in red) takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance smore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (in red) takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 15
A shirtless man yells at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford as Ford takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A shirtless man yells at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford as Ford takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his fmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A shirtless man yells at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford as Ford takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds a boy in in front of his brother Doug (R) as they take part in the East York Canada Day Parade, the mayor's first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds a boy in in front of his brother Doug (R) as they take part in the East York Canamore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds a boy in in front of his brother Doug (R) as they take part in the East York Canada Day Parade, the mayor's first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (4th R) and his brother Doug Ford (4th L) pose with the public as they take part in the East York Canada Day Parade in the Mayor's first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (4th R) and his brother Doug Ford (4th L) pose with the public as they take part in themore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (4th R) and his brother Doug Ford (4th L) pose with the public as they take part in the East York Canada Day Parade in the Mayor's first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 15
Stephen Handler, a supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, cheers outside the Mayor's office after Ford returned to office from a rehabilitation stint for substance abuse, in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Handler, a supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, cheers outside the Mayor's office after Ford returned more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Stephen Handler, a supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, cheers outside the Mayor's office after Ford returned to office from a rehabilitation stint for substance abuse, in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 15
A woman delivers flowers to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office before he arrived at City Hall in Toronto, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman delivers flowers to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office before he arrived at City Hall in Toronto, June 30more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A woman delivers flowers to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office before he arrived at City Hall in Toronto, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool
Close
10 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds back his emotions while speaking during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds back his emotions while speaking during an invite-only news conference at City Hamore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds back his emotions while speaking during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool
Close
11 / 15
Flowers left for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford are seen after he arrived at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Flowers left for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford are seen after he arrived at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Flowers left for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford are seen after he arrived at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Rmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool
Close
13 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves the podium following an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves the podium following an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto Junemore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves the podium following an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool
Close
14 / 15
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his office at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his office at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his office at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Curing China's internet addicts

Curing China's internet addicts

下一个

Curing China's internet addicts

Curing China's internet addicts

Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.

2014年 7月 1日
Out and proud

Out and proud

Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.

2014年 6月 30日
Wet and loud at Glastonbury

Wet and loud at Glastonbury

120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.

2014年 6月 30日
Mass gay wedding

Mass gay wedding

Over 100 couples get married in Toronto during WorldPride, a week-long celebration of the LGBT community.

2014年 6月 27日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐