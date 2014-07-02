Happy birthday Imelda Marcos
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos is crowned with flowers by a supporter as she celebrates her 85th birthday in more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake with a shoe decoration during her 85th birthday celebmore
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos poses for photographers at the ancestral home of more
A supporter greets former first lady Imelda Marcos as she enters a church to attend a mass during her 85th birmore
Former first lady Imelda Marcos pays homage to a child Jesus statue known locally as "Sto Nino" after attendinmore
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos sings a Visayan love song with a priest on Imeldamore
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos utters prayers on the glass coffin of her husband, late president Fmore
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinmore
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos gives out cookies with decorations of shoes on thmore
Aides help former first lady Imelda Marcos as she gets out of a vehicle during her 85th birthday celebration imore
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos blows a kiss to supporters before attending a mass, as she celebratmore
Former first lady Imelda Marcos gives money to her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husbamore
A supporter kisses former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husbanmore
Former first lady Imelda Marcos holds money for her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husbmore
A supporter kisses the hand of former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration imore
Former first lady Imelda Marcos visits her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburimore
Former Philippine first lady and Congresswoman Imelda Marcos speaks to her supporters after attending a mass more
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinmore
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake given by supporters during her 85th birthday celebratmore
下一个
Rob Ford returns
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.
Curing China's internet addicts
Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.
Out and proud
Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
精选图集
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.