Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th birthday celebration, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th birthday celebration, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos is crowned with flowers by a supporter as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos is crowned with flowers by a supporter as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake with a shoe decoration during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake with a shoe decoration during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos poses for photographers at the ancestral home of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, on her 85th birthday in Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos poses for photographers at the ancestral home of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, on her 85th birthday in Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A supporter greets former first lady Imelda Marcos as she enters a church to attend a mass during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A supporter greets former first lady Imelda Marcos as she enters a church to attend a mass during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos pays homage to a child Jesus statue known locally as "Sto Nino" after attending a mass, as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos pays homage to a child Jesus statue known locally as "Sto Nino" after attending a mass, as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos sings a Visayan love song with a priest on Imelda's 85th birthday, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos sings a Visayan love song with a priest on Imelda's 85th birthday, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos utters prayers on the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied inside a crypt since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in his hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos utters prayers on the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied inside a crypt since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in his hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinand Jr. (L) and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee on her 85th birthday in their hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinand Jr. (L) and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee on her 85th birthday in their hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos gives out cookies with decorations of shoes on them, to supporters of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, under a portrait of Ferdinand at his ancestral home on her 85th birthday, in Batac, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos gives out cookies with decorations of shoes on them, to supporters of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, under a portrait of Ferdinand at his ancestral home on her 85th birthday, in Batac, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Aides help former first lady Imelda Marcos as she gets out of a vehicle during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Aides help former first lady Imelda Marcos as she gets out of a vehicle during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos blows a kiss to supporters before attending a mass, as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos blows a kiss to supporters before attending a mass, as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos gives money to her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos gives money to her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A supporter kisses former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A supporter kisses former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos holds money for her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos holds money for her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A supporter kisses the hand of former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A supporter kisses the hand of former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos visits her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied inside a crypt since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in his hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos visits her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied inside a crypt since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in his hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady and Congresswoman Imelda Marcos speaks to her supporters after attending a mass during her 85th birthday celebration, in Batac, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and Congresswoman Imelda Marcos speaks to her supporters after attending a mass during her 85th birthday celebration, in Batac, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinand Jr. (L) and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee on her 85th birthday in their hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinand Jr. (L) and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee on her 85th birthday in their hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake given by supporters during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte, in northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake given by supporters during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte, in northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
