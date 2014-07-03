Zombies take over Coney Island
Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the smore
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York more
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Comore
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Imore
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Ismore
Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover omore
Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Ismore
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeovermore
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coneymore
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Conmore
Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Tmore
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Conmore
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Conmore
