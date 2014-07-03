版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 3日 星期四 19:25 BJT

Zombies take over Coney Island

Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the smore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 13
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York more

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 13
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Comore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 13
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Imore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 13
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Ismore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 13
Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island". Schuyler ate 5.5 lbs of pig brains to set a new record according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover omore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island". Schuyler ate 5.5 lbs of pig brains to set a new record according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 13
Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Ismore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 13
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeovermore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 13
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coneymore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 13
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Conmore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 13
Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Tmore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 13
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Conmore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 13
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Conmore

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

下一个

Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 85th birthday in her late husband's hometown.

2014年 7月 3日
Rob Ford returns

Rob Ford returns

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.

2014年 7月 2日
Curing China's internet addicts

Curing China's internet addicts

Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.

2014年 7月 1日
Out and proud

Out and proud

Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.

2014年 6月 30日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐