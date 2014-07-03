Burger battle
Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Comore
The remnants of uneaten hamburgers and aluminum foil wrappers are seen the sixth annual Independence Burger Eamore
Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, stretches to consume another burger at the sixth annual Independencemore
Hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in more
Winner Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, consumes her final hamburger, number 26, to win the sixth annmore
David Brunelli struggles eating a hamburger in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burgermore
Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Comore
Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at more
Molly Schuyler of Bellevue, Nebraska participates in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-more
Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, eats burger 16 in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contesmore
Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at more
Sean Nichols (C) is introduced to the crowd before the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Bumore
Patrick Bertoletti (L) of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburger number 25 to finish second at the sixth annualmore
Winner Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, celebrates after winning the sixth annual Independence Burgermore
