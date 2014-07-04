版本:
中国
2014年 7月 4日 星期五 23:00 BJT

On the sidelines

Young players of Planaltina football club practice in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Young players of Planaltina football club practice in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Trophies are displayed near a Brazilian team jersey in a room at a local football stadium in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Trophies are displayed near a Brazilian team jersey in a room at a local football stadium in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy carries his surfboard during sunset on Futuro beach in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A boy carries his surfboard during sunset on Futuro beach in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A street cleaner and fan of the Brazilian national World Cup soccer team shows the myriad of piercings on her face, and her silver rings, on a street in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A street cleaner and fan of the Brazilian national World Cup soccer team shows the myriad of piercings on her face, and her silver rings, on a street in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans wait by a fence as Brazil's national soccer team attends a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Fans wait by a fence as Brazil's national soccer team attends a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Brazil's national soccer team player Dante arrives at a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Brazil's national soccer team player Dante arrives at a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man in swimming costume walks during a rainy day in Recife July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A man in swimming costume walks during a rainy day in Recife July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cables are seen around a utility pole in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Cables are seen around a utility pole in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A combination photo shows local fruits in a market in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A combination photo shows local fruits in a market in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A rope separates photographers and Russia's players before their match against Algeria in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A rope separates photographers and Russia's players before their match against Algeria in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch the match between Mexico and the Netherlands from phone booths, on a large screen at the airport in Belo Horizonte June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
People watch the match between Mexico and the Netherlands from phone booths, on a large screen at the airport in Belo Horizonte June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A view of the interior of the cathedral designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A view of the interior of the cathedral designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Colombian fan holds his hat before a match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A Colombian fan holds his hat before a match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Kites with colors of different countries participating in the World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Kites with colors of different countries participating in the World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brazil soccer fans joke with a photographer in the old part of Recife after their team's victory against Chile during a round of 16 game June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Brazil soccer fans joke with a photographer in the old part of Recife after their team's victory against Chile during a round of 16 game June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk down a street in Fortaleza, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
People walk down a street in Fortaleza, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A photographer sets up his remote camera behind the goal before the match between Australia and Spain at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A photographer sets up his remote camera behind the goal before the match between Australia and Spain at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A boy watches as adults trade Panini soccer World Cup collection stickers in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A boy watches as adults trade Panini soccer World Cup collection stickers in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man carries an inflatable swimming pool on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A man carries an inflatable swimming pool on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl sells World Cup souvenirs in downtown Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A girl sells World Cup souvenirs in downtown Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vendor prepares "pan de queso" (cheese bread) on a street early morning in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A vendor prepares "pan de queso" (cheese bread) on a street early morning in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Masks can be seen between the chairs inside the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Masks can be seen between the chairs inside the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man who looks like Brazilian player Neymar poses for photographs with shoppers in a mall in Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A man who looks like Brazilian player Neymar poses for photographs with shoppers in a mall in Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Skewers of barbequed meat cook on the grill at the Historic Center (Pelourinho) in Salvador July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Skewers of barbequed meat cook on the grill at the Historic Center (Pelourinho) in Salvador July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fisherman offers fresh fishes to the Reuters crew - Murad Sezer, Marcelo Del Pozo and Tony Garcia - for lunch near a beach in Fortaleza July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A fisherman offers fresh fishes to the Reuters crew - Murad Sezer, Marcelo Del Pozo and Tony Garcia - for lunch near a beach in Fortaleza July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Volkswagen Beetle is pictured near the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 7月 4日 星期五
A Volkswagen Beetle is pictured near the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
