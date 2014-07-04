On the sidelines
Young players of Planaltina football club practice in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Trophies are displayed near a Brazilian team jersey in a room at a local football stadium in Planaltina July 3more
A boy carries his surfboard during sunset on Futuro beach in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandimore
A street cleaner and fan of the Brazilian national World Cup soccer team shows the myriad of piercings on her more
Fans wait by a fence as Brazil's national soccer team attends a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas more
Brazil's national soccer team player Dante arrives at a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium more
A man in swimming costume walks during a rainy day in Recife July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cables are seen around a utility pole in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A combination photo shows local fruits in a market in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A rope separates photographers and Russia's players before their match against Algeria in Curitiba June 26, 20more
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch the match between Mexico and the Netherlands from phone booths, on a large screen at the airport more
A view of the interior of the cathedral designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 20more
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofmore
A Colombian fan holds his hat before a match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2014. REUTERmore
Kites with colors of different countries participating in the World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014more
Brazil soccer fans joke with a photographer in the old part of Recife after their team's victory against Chilemore
People walk down a street in Fortaleza, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A photographer sets up his remote camera behind the goal before the match between Australia and Spain at the Bmore
A boy watches as adults trade Panini soccer World Cup collection stickers in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brimore
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Remore
A man carries an inflatable swimming pool on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore
A girl sells World Cup souvenirs in downtown Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vendor prepares "pan de queso" (cheese bread) on a street early morning in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTmore
Masks can be seen between the chairs inside the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUmore
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the match between Algeria and Russia amore
A man who looks like Brazilian player Neymar poses for photographs with shoppers in a mall in Recife June 27, more
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alemore
Skewers of barbequed meat cook on the grill at the Historic Center (Pelourinho) in Salvador July 2, 2014. REUTmore
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mimore
A fisherman offers fresh fishes to the Reuters crew - Murad Sezer, Marcelo Del Pozo and Tony Garcia - for luncmore
A Volkswagen Beetle is pictured near the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
