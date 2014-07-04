版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 5日 星期六 05:10 BJT

Hot dog wars

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day plans, the prospect of wet weather created a silver lining at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, where competitors said soggy buns make for faster swallowing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Domore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day plans, the prospect of wet weather created a silver lining at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, where competitors said soggy buns make for faster swallowing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 18
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in thmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 18
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contestmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 18
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 18
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eatingmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 18
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expirmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 18
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Domore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 18
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating competition. The competition was a counter event to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattanmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating competition. The competition was a counter event to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 18
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4,more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 18
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhatmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 18
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 18
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Intmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 18
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island inmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 18
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annualmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 18
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annualmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 18
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) afmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 18
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan'smore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 18
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as thmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
On the sidelines

On the sidelines

下一个

On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Our photographers bring you behind-the-scenes moments from Brazil.

2014年 7月 4日
Burger battle

Burger battle

Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.

2014年 7月 4日
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.

2014年 7月 3日
Zombies take over Coney Island

Zombies take over Coney Island

A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.

2014年 7月 3日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐