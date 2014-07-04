Hot dog wars
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Domore
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in thmore
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contestmore
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contmore
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eatingmore
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expirmore
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Domore
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattanmore
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4,more
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhatmore
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot more
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Intmore
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island inmore
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annualmore
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annualmore
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) afmore
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan'smore
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as thmore
下一个
On the sidelines
Our photographers bring you behind-the-scenes moments from Brazil.
Burger battle
Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Zombies take over Coney Island
A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.