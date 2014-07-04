版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 5日 星期六 06:40 BJT

Painted bodies

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes placemore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
1 / 11
An artists paints a model during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

An artists paints a model during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
An artists paints a model during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
2 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
3 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
4 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
5 / 11
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bamore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
6 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Petermore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
7 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
8 / 11
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
10 / 11
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Petermore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

下一个

Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

The world's best competitive eaters square off in hot dog eating competitions in New York.

2014年 7月 5日
On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Our photographers bring you behind-the-scenes moments from Brazil.

2014年 7月 4日
Burger battle

Burger battle

Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.

2014年 7月 4日
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.

2014年 7月 3日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐