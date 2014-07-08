版本:
图片 | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 09:10 BJT

Calgary Stampede

Novice bareback rider Tanner Selinger rides the horse Xtremely Frisky in the novice bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Novice bareback rider Tanner Selinger rides the horse Xtremely Frisky in the novice bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride demonstrate their lances during their show on day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride demonstrate their lances during their show on day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Clint Robinson of Spanish Fork, Utah flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Clint Robinson of Spanish Fork, Utah flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of Calgary Stampede Queen Danica Heath at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
The belt buckle of Calgary Stampede Queen Danica Heath at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A cowboy walks by a carnival ride during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A cowboy walks by a carnival ride during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wade Sumpter of Fowler, Colorado wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Wade Sumpter of Fowler, Colorado wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota flies off the horse Virgil in the saddle bronc event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota flies off the horse Virgil in the saddle bronc event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Miss Rodeo Canada Nicole Briggs (L) shares a laugh with Miss Rodeo Washington Audrey Ramsden (R) during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Miss Rodeo Canada Nicole Briggs (L) shares a laugh with Miss Rodeo Washington Audrey Ramsden (R) during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Logan Hodson of Hudsons Hope, British Columbia hits the ground after getting thrown from the horse Black Feathers during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Logan Hodson of Hudsons Hope, British Columbia hits the ground after getting thrown from the horse Black Feathers during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of steer rider Miles Goodman at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
The belt buckle of steer rider Miles Goodman at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Alberta premier Dave Hancock flips a pancake during the premier's annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Alberta premier Dave Hancock flips a pancake during the premier's annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer watches the grandstand show during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. The Calgary Stampede is a ten-day rodeo and fair event that has been running for 102 years. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer watches the grandstand show during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. The Calgary Stampede is a ten-day rodeo and fair event that has been running for 102 years. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Professional tie-down roper Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas practices roping in the parking lot during day two of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Professional tie-down roper Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas practices roping in the parking lot during day two of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Calgary Stampede rodeo girl carries the American flag during the start of day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Calgary Stampede rodeo girl carries the American flag during the start of day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chris Redden of Ravenwood, Missouri prepares for the Cowboy Up Challenge during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Chris Redden of Ravenwood, Missouri prepares for the Cowboy Up Challenge during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Justin Miller of Neepawa, Manitoba wrestles a steer in a steer wrestling event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102nd Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Justin Miller of Neepawa, Manitoba wrestles a steer in a steer wrestling event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102nd Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of American quarter horse competitor Kate Bamford at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
The belt buckle of American quarter horse competitor Kate Bamford at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas rides the horse Sexy Bucks in the bareback event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas rides the horse Sexy Bucks in the bareback event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tyler Smith of Fruita, Colorado, flies off the bull Tracker in the bull riding event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Tyler Smith of Fruita, Colorado, flies off the bull Tracker in the bull riding event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary city police officers wearing their Stetson cowboy hats patrol during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Calgary city police officers wearing their Stetson cowboy hats patrol during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A native person waves to the crowd during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A native person waves to the crowd during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tourists from Taiwan take photos during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Tourists from Taiwan take photos during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) poses for a photograph with a group dressed as horses during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) poses for a photograph with a group dressed as horses during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi acknowledges the crowd while riding a horse during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi acknowledges the crowd while riding a horse during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of bull rider Claudio Crisostomo of Brazil at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
The belt buckle of bull rider Claudio Crisostomo of Brazil at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L) waves to the crowd at the start of the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L) waves to the crowd at the start of the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man runs with a Canadian flag in front of parade marshal William Shatner during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man runs with a Canadian flag in front of parade marshal William Shatner during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Parade marshal William Shatner (L) waves to fans during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. Shatner played Captain Kirk in the Hollywood Star Trek series. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Parade marshal William Shatner (L) waves to fans during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. Shatner played Captain Kirk in the Hollywood Star Trek series. REUTERS/Todd Korol
