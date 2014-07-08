Calgary Stampede
Novice bareback rider Tanner Selinger rides the horse Xtremely Frisky in the novice bareback event during the more
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride demonstrate their lances during their show on day 3 more
Clint Robinson of Spanish Fork, Utah flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during day 3 of the Calgary Stamore
The belt buckle of Calgary Stampede Queen Danica Heath at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Julymore
A cowboy walks by a carnival ride during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REmore
Wade Sumpter of Fowler, Colorado wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during day 3 of the Calgary Stamore
Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota flies off the horse Virgil in the saddle bronc event during day 3 of the Cmore
Miss Rodeo Canada Nicole Briggs (L) shares a laugh with Miss Rodeo Washington Audrey Ramsden (R) during day 2 more
Logan Hodson of Hudsons Hope, British Columbia hits the ground after getting thrown from the horse Black Feathmore
The belt buckle of steer rider Miles Goodman at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. more
Alberta premier Dave Hancock flips a pancake during the premier's annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast in Calgarymore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer watches the grandstand show during day two of the Calgary Stampede in more
Professional tie-down roper Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas practices roping in the parking lot during day more
A Calgary Stampede rodeo girl carries the American flag during the start of day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodemore
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stammore
Chris Redden of Ravenwood, Missouri prepares for the Cowboy Up Challenge during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede more
Justin Miller of Neepawa, Manitoba wrestles a steer in a steer wrestling event during day 1 of the rodeo at thmore
The belt buckle of American quarter horse competitor Kate Bamford at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Almore
Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas rides the horse Sexy Bucks in the bareback event during day 1 of the rodeo at more
Tyler Smith of Fruita, Colorado, flies off the bull Tracker in the bull riding event during day 1 of the rodeomore
Calgary city police officers wearing their Stetson cowboy hats patrol during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parademore
A native person waves to the crowd during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014.more
Tourists from Taiwan take photos during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. Rmore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) poses for a photograph with a group dressed as horses during the 10more
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi acknowledges the crowd while riding a horse during the 102nd Calgary Stampede paramore
The belt buckle of bull rider Claudio Crisostomo of Brazil at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, more
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L) waves to the crowd at the start of the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgmore
A man runs with a Canadian flag in front of parade marshal William Shatner during the 102 Calgary Stampede parmore
Parade marshal William Shatner (L) waves to fans during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, Jmore
