版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 00:30 BJT

Running of the bulls

A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the Smore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
1 / 30
Runners are gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners are gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the Samore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Runners are gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
2 / 30
A runner falls next to a Miura fighting bull at the entrance of the bullring during the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner falls next to a Miura fighting bull at the entrance of the bullring during the final running of the bmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner falls next to a Miura fighting bull at the entrance of the bullring during the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
3 / 30
A female runner sprints alongside Adolfo Martin fighting bulls on Estafeta corner during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A female runner sprints alongside Adolfo Martin fighting bulls on Estafeta corner during the seventh running omore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A female runner sprints alongside Adolfo Martin fighting bulls on Estafeta corner during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
4 / 30
A runner is hit by an Adolfo Martin fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is hit by an Adolfo Martin fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the seventh running omore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner is hit by an Adolfo Martin fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
5 / 30
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona Julmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
6 / 30
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 30
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his costume before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his costume before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pammore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his costume before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
8 / 30
Bullfighter Diego Urdiales performs a pass during a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Bullfighter Diego Urdiales performs a pass during a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros during the San Fermin festmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Bullfighter Diego Urdiales performs a pass during a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 30
A reveler sleeps it off during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler sleeps it off during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A reveler sleeps it off during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
10 / 30
A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
11 / 30
Runners sprint alongside Jandilla fighting bulls at Telefonica corner, during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint alongside Jandilla fighting bulls at Telefonica corner, during the fifth running of the bulls omore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Runners sprint alongside Jandilla fighting bulls at Telefonica corner, during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
12 / 30
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante barely escapes getting gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante barely escapes getting gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante barely escapes getting gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
13 / 30
A runner rests his hand on the back of a Garcigrande fighting bull at Telefonica Corner during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner rests his hand on the back of a Garcigrande fighting bull at Telefonica Corner during the fourth runnmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner rests his hand on the back of a Garcigrande fighting bull at Telefonica Corner during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
14 / 30
A fighting cow falls as she enters the ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow falls as she enters the ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festivmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A fighting cow falls as she enters the ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
15 / 30
A runner squeezes between Garcigrande fighting bulls near the entrance of the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner squeezes between Garcigrande fighting bulls near the entrance of the bullring during the fourth runnimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner squeezes between Garcigrande fighting bulls near the entrance of the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 30
A fighting cow tosses a runner following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow tosses a runner following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplonamore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A fighting cow tosses a runner following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
17 / 30
A runner falls in front of a Torrestrella fighting bull at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner falls in front of a Torrestrella fighting bull at the Estafeta corner during the first running of themore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner falls in front of a Torrestrella fighting bull at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
18 / 30
Fallen runners are trampled by Dolores Aguirre fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Fallen runners are trampled by Dolores Aguirre fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner, during the second runninmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Fallen runners are trampled by Dolores Aguirre fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
19 / 30
A runner watches a Victoriano del R?o fighting bull behind him as he sprints into the bullring, during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner watches a Victoriano del R?o fighting bull behind him as he sprints into the bullring, during the thimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner watches a Victoriano del R?o fighting bull behind him as he sprints into the bullring, during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
20 / 30
A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the Samore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
21 / 30
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring following the first running of the bulls at thmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
22 / 30
A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. The man was identified by the website sanfermin.com as Bill Hillman, co-author with John Hemingway, of the book "How to Survive the Running of the Bulls". The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victormore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. The man was identified by the website sanfermin.com as Bill Hillman, co-author with John Hemingway, of the book "How to Survive the Running of the Bulls". The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
23 / 30
Runners enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Runners enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
24 / 30
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
25 / 30
A reveler gets gored by a bull during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveler gets gored by a bull during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A reveler gets gored by a bull during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
26 / 30
People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pampmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 30
A couple kisses following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A couple kisses following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A couple kisses following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
28 / 30
A girl has wine poured over her before the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A girl has wine poured over her before the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A girl has wine poured over her before the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
29 / 30
A reveler naps on a bench following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler naps on a bench following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festivamore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A reveler naps on a bench following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

下一个

Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.

2014年 7月 12日
Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.

2014年 7月 11日
Psychic soccer animals

Psychic soccer animals

A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.

2014年 7月 11日
Fly farm

Fly farm

The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.

2014年 7月 11日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐