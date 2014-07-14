Running of the bulls
A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the Smore
Runners are gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the Samore
A runner falls next to a Miura fighting bull at the entrance of the bullring during the final running of the bmore
A female runner sprints alongside Adolfo Martin fighting bulls on Estafeta corner during the seventh running omore
A runner is hit by an Adolfo Martin fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the seventh running omore
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona Julmore
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth more
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his costume before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pammore
Bullfighter Diego Urdiales performs a pass during a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros during the San Fermin festmore
A reveler sleeps it off during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin more
Runners sprint alongside Jandilla fighting bulls at Telefonica corner, during the fifth running of the bulls omore
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante barely escapes getting gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festmore
A runner rests his hand on the back of a Garcigrande fighting bull at Telefonica Corner during the fourth runnmore
A fighting cow falls as she enters the ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festivmore
A runner squeezes between Garcigrande fighting bulls near the entrance of the bullring during the fourth runnimore
A fighting cow tosses a runner following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplonamore
A runner falls in front of a Torrestrella fighting bull at the Estafeta corner during the first running of themore
Fallen runners are trampled by Dolores Aguirre fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner, during the second runninmore
A runner watches a Victoriano del R?o fighting bull behind him as he sprints into the bullring, during the thimore
A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the Samore
A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring following the first running of the bulls at thmore
A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victormore
Runners enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July more
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characmore
A reveler gets gored by a bull during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denimore
People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pampmore
A couple kisses following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplmore
A girl has wine poured over her before the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festmore
A reveler naps on a bench following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festivamore
