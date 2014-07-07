RoboCup
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys are seen during amore
Employees of the Institute for Computer Science prepare humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's andmore
A man puts a humanoid robot into a suitcase during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science amore
A man assembles the head of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science more
A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science atmore
A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science atmore
Humanoid robots are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University ofmore
A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science atmore
People check humanoid robots which were produced from 2005 until now during a photo opportunity at the Institumore
A man checks a humanoid robot at his office during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science amore
Trophies won by humanoid robots at competitions are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Compumore
People work on the software of humanoid robots during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Sciencmore
Product developer Martin Raak of Igus GmbH works on his computer during a photo opportunity at their headquartmore
A humanoid robot lies in a suitcase during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the Unmore
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the officialmore
下一个
精选图集
