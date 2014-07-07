版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 7日 星期一 23:56 BJT

Crusader reenactment

An Israeli enthusiast wearing a costume looks at the view during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Horn of Hattin battle, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
An enthusiast wearing a costume sits on a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
An enthusiast wearing a costume takes part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
An enthusiast wearing a costume looks at her mobile phone during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes fill water in canteens during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

2014年 7月 7日 星期一
