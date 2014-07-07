Mud Olympics
A participant gets a shower after a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Gmore
Players fight for the ball during a soccer match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Germore
A participant kicks the ball during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northernmore
A participant smiles as he comes up with a flag after a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympicmore
Participants lie in the mud to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade,more
A participant reacts during a soccer match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German cimore
A participant jumps in the mud as he takes part in the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Germmore
A participant throws the ball during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northermore
A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at thmore
Participants celebrate after their handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Gemore
A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at thmore
A participant reacts during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German more
A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at thmore
Participants compete for the ball during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the normore
A participant takes a shower after their handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northmore
Players fight for the ball during a soccer match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Germore
A participant smiles after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattomore
A participant smiles as he takes part in an attempt to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels'more
A participant gestures while taking a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mmore
A combination of photos shows participants attending the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Gemore
下一个
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
Crusader reenactment
Enthusiasts reenact a 12th century Crusader battle.
RoboCup
Humanoid robots show off their soccer skills at the RoboCup world robotics championship.
Painted bodies
The strange and the creative is on display at the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.