The next Panama Canal?

A ferry boat crosses Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A ferry boat crosses Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas
Children walk as they play at Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Children walk as they play at Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A turtle is seen on a jetty in Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A turtle is seen on a jetty in Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man rides a horse along the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man rides a horse along the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boy dressed as Jesus Christ takes part in Viacrucis, or Stations of the Cross, along Cocibolca Lake in Granada City, 25 miles (40 km) from Managua, April 6, 2009, to commemorate the suffering of Christ. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A boy dressed as Jesus Christ takes part in Viacrucis, or Stations of the Cross, along Cocibolca Lake in Granada City, 25 miles (40 km) from Managua, April 6, 2009, to commemorate the suffering of Christ. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A fisherman casts a net over the waters of Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A fisherman casts a net over the waters of Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A dog walk amongst garbage on the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A dog walk amongst garbage on the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man pushes his bicycle after catching fish from the Cocibolca Lake at the town of La Virgen May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man pushes his bicycle after catching fish from the Cocibolca Lake at the town of La Virgen May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Catholic faithful travel in boats with an image of Jesus Christ during an aquatic Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) along Cocibolca Lake in Granada City, 25 miles (40 km) from Managua March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Catholic faithful travel in boats with an image of Jesus Christ during an aquatic Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) along Cocibolca Lake in Granada City, 25 miles (40 km) from Managua March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman bathes her son at Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman bathes her son at Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play on the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca in the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Children play on the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca in the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boy jumps into the water of Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A boy jumps into the water of Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A volunteer from MOSAICO, a non-governmental organization, carries a tyre and other objects which she picked up from the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A volunteer from MOSAICO, a non-governmental organization, carries a tyre and other objects which she picked up from the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A ferry boat awaits tourists on the Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas

A ferry boat awaits tourists on the Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman washes clothes at Lake Cocibolca in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman washes clothes at Lake Cocibolca in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A child plays with a tire on the shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A child plays with a tire on the shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A ferry arrives at the harbor of the Ometepe Island in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A ferry arrives at the harbor of the Ometepe Island in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
