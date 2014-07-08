The next Panama Canal?
A ferry boat crosses Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 20more
Children walk as they play at Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A turtle is seen on a jetty in Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of more
A man rides a horse along the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) smore
A boy dressed as Jesus Christ takes part in Viacrucis, or Stations of the Cross, along Cocibolca Lake in Granamore
A fisherman casts a net over the waters of Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUmore
A dog walk amongst garbage on the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man pushes his bicycle after catching fish from the Cocibolca Lake at the town of La Virgen May 16, 2013. REmore
Catholic faithful travel in boats with an image of Jesus Christ during an aquatic Via Crucis (Way of the Crossmore
A woman bathes her son at Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivmore
Children play on the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca in the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Mmore
A boy jumps into the water of Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Mmore
A volunteer from MOSAICO, a non-governmental organization, carries a tyre and other objects which she picked umore
A ferry boat awaits tourists on the Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Ismore
A woman washes clothes at Lake Cocibolca in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A child plays with a tire on the shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south omore
A ferry arrives at the harbor of the Ometepe Island in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
