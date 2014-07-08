Washington welcomes marijuana
Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/more
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30more
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olymore
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispmore
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his companmore
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20more
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washingtomore
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington Septemore
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTmore
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest more
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington more
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seamore
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washinmore
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washingmore
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in more
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grimore
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in more
