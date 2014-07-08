版本:
Washington welcomes marijuana

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

2014年 7月 9日
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
