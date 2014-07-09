The other Pakistan
Interior designer Zahra Afridi (R) kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Ismore
Ansa Hasan, a marketing manager at Porsche Pakistan, gestures as she prepares for an upcoming event, outside tmore
Ansa Hasan, a marketing manager at Porsche Pakistan, plays with a parrot at her house in Lahore February 21, 2more
Rock climber Nazia Parveen (R) jokes with her trainer Imran Junaidi during their practice in Islamabad Februarmore
Rock climber Nazia Parveen descends during training in Islamabad February 15, 2014. Parveen is originally frommore
Interior designer Zahra Afridi uses a circular saw as she sculpts a stone guitar outside the Classic Rock Coffmore
Interior designer Zahra Afridi (L) talks to a carpenter at a workshop on the outskirts of Islamabad February 1more
Interior designer Zahra Afridi (L) talks to a carpenter at a workshop on the outskirts of Islamabad February 1more
Lead guitarist and songwriter, Khurram Waqar (R), vocalist Umair Jaswal (L), bass guitarist Rahail Siddiqui (2more
Sarah (R) and her brother, artist Usman Ahmed (2nd R), smoke a water pipe, also known as a narghile, as they smore
Erum Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of the textile retail brand So Kamal, sits in her study in Faisalabamore
Erum Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of the textile retail brand So Kamal, talks to workers as she visitsmore
Aleena Raza reads a book in her bedroom in Lahore May 29, 2014. Raza manages textile retail brand So Kamal, whmore
Aleena Raza stands behind her three-year-old son Ryan as he plays on a tablet computer in his room in Lahore Mmore
Aleena Raza gets ready for a party in her dressing room in Lahore May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Pilates instructor Zainab Abbas (R) smokes a cigarette as she sits with a friend after lunch in Lahore Februarmore
Pilates instructor Zainab Abbas (L) leads a class at her fitness studio in Lahore February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Zmore
Sana Mir, captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, attends a training session in preparation for the 2014 Imore
Sana Mir (C), captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, sits with a physical therapist (L) and a team-mate dmore
Sana Mir, captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, smiles as she stands at home in Lahore February 23, 2014more
Educationalist and model Fatima walks past the swimming pool after working out in her gym at her house in Lahomore
Educationalist and model Fatima (R) uses her mobile phone while her Filipino domestic worker holds her glass omore
Naadiya Manzur (C), director of Treehouse Nursery and Kindergarten school, watches television with her husbandmore
A girl attends a piano lesson at the Treehouse Nursery and Kindergarten school run by Naadiya Manzur in Islamamore
Children take part in a reading session at the Treehouse Nursery and Kindergarten school run by Naadiya Manzurmore
下一个
Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.
Washington welcomes marijuana
Washington becomes the second state to sell marijuana for recreational use.
The next Panama Canal?
Lake Nicaragua or Cocibolca is part of proposed plans for a new canal that would compete with the Panama Canal.
Calgary Stampede
The world famous rodeo kicks off in Calgary.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.