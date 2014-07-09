Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shoots pool during a stop in a bar in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper during a stop in a bar in Denvermore
A Denver police officer walks toward Secret Service agents standing beside the presidential limos parked in frmore
President Barack Obama greets a woman in a restaurant in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama sits down for dinner with people who wrote him letters during a stop in Denver July 8, more
President Barack Obama hugs Kalynne May Arrick after she told Obama her brother was killed while serving in Afmore
President Barack Obama shakes hands as he walks down a street in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets a baby during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama walks down a street to greet well wishers in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqmore
President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERmore
