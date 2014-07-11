Fly farm
Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. Work on the world's larmore
Flies rest on a wall at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker holds up fly larvae waiting to be harvested at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, more
Rotting vegetable matter waits to be recycled to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, Jmore
Workers push a container of recycled rotting vegetable matter used to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project fmore
Fly larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchimore
A visitor stands behind an encasement of flies at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. more
A worker empties a box of rotting vegetable matter into a crusher to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project famore
Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flies rest on a wall at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
