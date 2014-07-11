版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 22:26 BJT

Psychic soccer animals

A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk July 10, 2014. The falcon was released and allowed to catch its prey, as part of an event to predict the winner of the World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cupmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk July 10, 2014. The falcon was released and allowed to catch its prey, as part of an event to predict the winner of the World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Close
1 / 8
Khan, a three-year-old male Bengali white tiger, plays with a ball during an event organized by zoo employees to predict the result of the upcoming 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Russia and Algeria, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Khan, a three-year-old male Bengali white tiger, plays with a ball during an event organized by zoo employees more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Khan, a three-year-old male Bengali white tiger, plays with a ball during an event organized by zoo employees to predict the result of the upcoming 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Russia and Algeria, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 8
Four-year-old Asian elephant Yalu, reaches for the food in front of a Spanish national flag as it takes part in a World Cup match prediction event ahead of the 2014 Brazil World Cup group match between Spain and Chile, at a zoo in Jinan, Shandong province, China June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Four-year-old Asian elephant Yalu, reaches for the food in front of a Spanish national flag as it takes part imore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Four-year-old Asian elephant Yalu, reaches for the food in front of a Spanish national flag as it takes part in a World Cup match prediction event ahead of the 2014 Brazil World Cup group match between Spain and Chile, at a zoo in Jinan, Shandong province, China June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 8
Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by hitting the plate coated with their bait and written with the word "Win", with powerful jets of water shot from their mouths, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by hitting the plamore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by hitting the plate coated with their bait and written with the word "Win", with powerful jets of water shot from their mouths, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 8
Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese soccer team jersey, prepares to make a prediction on the result of Japan's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. . REUTERS/Issei Kato

Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese soccer team jersey, prepares to make a predictmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese soccer team jersey, prepares to make a prediction on the result of Japan's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. . REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 8
An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by choosing the mock goal with the Japanese national flag, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by choosing the mock goal with the Japanese national flag, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 8
The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as he makes his prediction for the team's opening World Cup match against Portugal on June 16, at the zoo in the western city of Muenster June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as hemore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as he makes his prediction for the team's opening World Cup match against Portugal on June 16, at the zoo in the western city of Muenster June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
7 / 8
Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called "Panda Predicts World Cup Results", ahead of the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China June 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called "Panda Pmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called "Panda Predicts World Cup Results", ahead of the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China June 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Fly farm

Fly farm

下一个

Fly farm

Fly farm

The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.

2014年 7月 11日
The other Pakistan

The other Pakistan

Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.

2014年 7月 9日
Obama at the bar

Obama at the bar

President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.

2014年 7月 9日
Washington welcomes marijuana

Washington welcomes marijuana

Washington becomes the second state to sell marijuana for recreational use.

2014年 7月 9日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐