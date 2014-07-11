Psychic soccer animals
A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup
Khan, a three-year-old male Bengali white tiger, plays with a ball during an event organized by zoo employees
Four-year-old Asian elephant Yalu, reaches for the food in front of a Spanish national flag as it takes part in
Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by hitting the pla
Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese soccer team jersey, prepares to make a predict
An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by
The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as he
Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called "Panda P
Fly farm
The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.
The other Pakistan
Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.
Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.
Washington welcomes marijuana
Washington becomes the second state to sell marijuana for recreational use.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.