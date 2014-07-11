Colorado cattle drive
Cowboy David Thompson separates cattle from each other in a pen near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. The landmore
Cowboy David Thompson talks on the telephone while eating dinner at the end of the day during a week-long opermore
Cowboy David Thompson drinks a cup of coffee before leaving for a day of working to gather cattle near Ignaciomore
Cowboy David Thompson walks with his dog, Fang, to catch horses that he will use for a day of gathering cattlemore
Cowboy David Thompson puts a horseshoe on a horse's hoof as he prepares for a week of gathering cattle near Igmore
Cowboy David Thompson gestures as he loads his horse into a trailer near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTmore
Rancher Steve Pargin holds a young border collie that cowboy David Thompson had brought to him while they prepmore
Cowboy David Thompson carries the reigns of a horse's headstall while preparing to gather cattle near Ignacio,more
Cowboy David Thompson drives his truck to join with a group of other cowboys to gather cattle near Ignacio, Comore
A rodeo champion buckle adorns the belt of cowboy Stetson Mackey as he waits to begin a day of gathering cattlmore
Cowboy David Thompson works to help a horse regain its footing after it fell inside a trailer on the way to gamore
Cowboy David Thompson inspects a cut on a horse's ear after it fell inside a trailer on the way to gather cattmore
Cowboys are pictured past a saddle mount, up on their horses after eating lunch near Ignacio, Colorado June 11more
Rancher Steve Pargin and cowboy David Thompson (R) talk with the rest of the crew during a cattle drive near Imore
Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacimore
Cowboy David Thompson looks down on a large herd of cattle during a week of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colmore
Cowboys Rollo Mangus (L) and David Thompson work to move a large group of calves up a trail during a week-longmore
Rancher Laura Pargin holds a warning flag in an attempt to slow traffic as cowboys push a herd of cattle acrosmore
Cowboys push a herd of cattle across Highway 160 near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys (L-R) Grant Gunn, Jody Mangus, Mead Gonzalez, and Georgie Dittmar push cattle through a gate after pusmore
A horse bucks as it tries to run from a saddle that had become loose during preparations to gather cattle nearmore
Cowboy David Thompson looks back through trees as he rides his horse near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REmore
A cow inspects cowboy David Thompson as he rests on the ground near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lmore
Cowboys Stetson Mackey (L), Wyatt Williams, and David Thompson (R) rest in the shade of a pine tree after luncmore
Cattle cool down and drink water at a man-made reservoir in the mountains near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014more
Cowboy David Thompson sits with his dog, Amelia, as she cools down after a day of gathering cattle near Ignacimore
Cowboy David Thompson uses a rope and stick as he works dismounted to move a large group of calves up a trail more
Cowboy Rollo Mangus works to cut mothers and their calves away from the larger herd near Ignacio, Colorado Junmore
Cowboys Wyatt Williams and David Thompson restrain a calf as Stetson Mackey prepares to give it medicine near more
Cowboys David Thompson and Wyatt Williams release a calf after giving it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June more
Cowboy David Thompson separates cattle from each other in a pen near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/more
Cowboys David Thompson (L) and Wyatt Williams tease Grant Gunn as he climbs over a fence near Ignacio, Coloradmore
Cowboys (L-R) David Thompson, Grant Gunn, and Mead Gonzalez compare notes with rancher Steve Pargin (R) near Imore
Cowboy David Thompson stands with a horse that he will use for a day of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Coloradmore
Cowboy David Thompson removes burrs from his dog Fang that had become stuck to her fur while helping to gathermore
Cowboy David Thompson prepares dinner for himself near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
