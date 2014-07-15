Bastille Day
Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of evemore
Troops march down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July more
Fireworks light up the sky near the Old Port as part of the end of the traditional Bastille Day celebrations imore
Soldiers wearing vintage French WWI army uniforms as Poilu (French soldier in World War I) take part in the trmore
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. more
French President Francois Hollande shakes hands with military official after the traditional Bastille Day paramore
The illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in more
France's President Francois Hollande is accompanied by the mounted Republican Guard as he rides in a command cmore
Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part ofmore
Nine alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France release France's national colors trail as they fmore
Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, Jmore
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique school march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de lamore
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. more
French President Francois Hollande shakes hands with the crowd after the traditional Bastille Day parade on thmore
Fireworks light up the sky near the Old Port as part of the end of the traditional Bastille Day celebrations imore
Tanks rumble down the Champs Elysee during the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTmore
Soldiers of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment (8e RPIMa) attend the traditional Bastille Day parade omore
The 132nd battalion of dog unit march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue more
Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of evmore
Soldiers of the National Active Non-Commissioned Officers School march during the traditional Bastille Day parmore
French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (3rdR), Prime Minister Manuel Vallmore
Youths release doves at the end of the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, Jmore
A SDTI drone of the 61st artillery regiment passes by the official tribune during the traditional Bastille Daymore
French junior minister for Digital Economy Axelle Lemaire takes a picture with her mobile phone as the attendsmore
French army helicopters approach the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille day parade in Paris, July 14, 2014. more
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march during the traditional Bastille Daymore
Men dressed in vintage French WWI military uniforms take part in a military camp reconstitution on the eve of more
