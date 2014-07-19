Mud festival in Korea
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Bmore
A tourist poses for photographs during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. more
Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTEmore
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
A couple with colored mud painted on their faces wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Fmore
Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
Tourists take a rest as they attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUmore
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTEmore
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTEmore
Tourists' feet are pictured as they wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Damore
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
下一个
Life in South Sudan
Daily life for residents of a country wracked with political turmoil and ethnic tension.
The 3D printing revolution
3D printing specialists say whatever can be designed on a computer can be turned into an object.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Entrenched in east Ukraine
Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.