Rebels in east Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at a railway station in Donetsk July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantinmore
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village omore
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane aftermore
Monitors (L) from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe stand near a refrigerator wagon, whimore
A pro-Russian separatist stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Gramore
A pro-Russian separatist walks past bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlemore
Ukrainian troops are pictured in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrol in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, more
A destroyed pro-Russian separatist tank is pictured near a Ukrainian army checkpoint just outside the eastern more
A pro-Russian separatist from the Vostok (East) battalion poses for a picture atop a T-64 tank in Donetsk, easmore
A passenger looks out of a car window near a Ukrainian army checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainian townmore
A Ukrainian army serviceman checks documents at a checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatmore
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk inspects positions held by Ukrainian servicemen, near the eastern Ukmore
A local resident walks past a member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrolling in the easternmore
Rusting spent bullet cartridges are pictured near a Ukrainian army checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainimore
A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait as they charge their electrical devices at the central square in Slaviansk July 15, 2014.more
Members of Ukrainian national guard carry munitions as they prepare to move in the direction of Donetsk, at a more
A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovkamore
A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTEmore
A pro-Russian separatist stands guard nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square inmore
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands guard as sappers check positions once heldmore
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenmore
